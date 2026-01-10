Kunes RV closes Sterling store

Kunes RV Sales is permanently closed. The business was located at 2502 Locust St. in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

After over a decade in business, Kunes RV in Sterling is closed.

Jennifer Myers, chief marketing officer for Kunes Group, said the Sterling location closed Jan. 1.

“Customers will continue to be supported at our nearby RV locations in Janesville, Wisconsin, and Frankfort, Illinois,” said Myers.

Myers said those Kunes RV locations will continue to handle RV service and sales.

Myers said employees at the Sterling RV location were offered similar opportunities at other Kunes RV locations in Frankfort and Janesville.

“Nearly all chose to continue their careers with the Kunes family,” said Myers.

Myers thanked the local area for doing business with Kunes RV in Sterling for over a decade.

“We are grateful to the Sterling community for their loyalty and support,” she said.