No injuries in fire at pallet salvage company in rural Sterling

No one was injured in a fire that broke out around 3 a.m. at Winstead Pallet Salvage, 13420 Galt Road in rural Sterling, the Sterling Fire Department said. (Google Maps) (Shaw Local News Network)

STERLING – No one was injured in a fire that broke out around 3 a.m. at Winstead Pallet Salvage, 13420 Galt Road in rural Sterling, the Sterling Fire Department said.

The fire, which heavily damaged a portion of the building, began in the office area and spread to the roof. It was out and the scene cleared by 9 this morning. Deputy Chief Mike Dettman said.

The business, which is north of the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and state Route 2/Galt Road, was closed when the fire began and the building was not occupied. The fire was called in by a passerby, Dettman said.

The department and the state fire marshal’s office are investigating the cause.

Although the office area was badly damaged, Winstead crews already are back on scene repairing pallets, Dettman said this morning.