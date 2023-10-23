October 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Sauk Valley communities ready for trick or treat

By Shaw Local News Network
Claudia Garcia, owner/operator of Farm Girl Bakery, hands out cookies to Jurassic participants Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at Sterling Police Department’s trunk-or-treat.

Claudia Garcia, owner/operator of Farm Girl Bakery, hands out cookies to Jurassic participants Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023 at Sterling Police Department’s trunk-or-treat. (Alex T. Paschal)

It’s almost Halloween: a time for little ghosts and goblins to take to the streets for trick-or-treating fun.

Here is a list of towns, their trick-or-treat times and other Halloween activities:

Dixon

  • Trick-or-treat: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Sterling

  • Trick-or-treat: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Rock Falls

  • Trick-or-treat: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Amboy

  • Halloween Parade: Sunday, Oct. 29. Parade lineup begins at 2:30 p.m. at First Federal Bank. The parade begins at 3 p.m. to the Amboy Jr. High School.
  • Trick-or-treat: Sunday, Oct. 29, 4 to 6 p.m.

Compton

  • Compton Halloween activities: Sunday, Oct. 29. Registration for the costume contest will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Compton Fire Department Building. Judging begins at 1 p.m. Participants will parade to Compton Park after judging is completed. Entries for the pumpkin-decorating contest can be dropped off at Compton Park from noon to 1 p.m.
  • Trick-or-treat: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m. Trunk-or-treat will be in Compton Park.

Polo

  • Trick-or-treat: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Mount Morris

  • Trick-or-treat: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m.

Oregon

  • Trick-or-treat: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 to 8 p.m.

Morrison

  • Trick-or-treat: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Fulton

  • Trick-or-treat: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
