It’s Bargain Time! Ollie’s to open in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Bargain hunters will want to get their shopping bags ready when Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens Wednesday, Oct. 18.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Susan Rohde, co-manager of the store located at 1002 First Ave., said Monday. “We have food, we have books, we have toys, floor coverings and many, many other things.”

Thousands of items now fill the once-vacant space, which is next to Rent-A-Center in the old Save-A-Lot along state Route 40. Ollie’s is one of America’s largest and fastest-growing closeout and excess inventory retailers. Ollie’s does not sell online, relying instead on brick-and-mortar locations.

“Our buyouts change from time to time so when you come in and you see something you’d better get it then because it could be gone when you come back in,” Rohde said.

The store was abuzz Monday with workers stocking shelves and others tending to chores.

Rock Falls native Eddie Miranda, also a co-manager, said he is happy to bring Ollie’s to his hometown community.

“I grew up in Rock Falls,” he said. “I think we will do very well here. We are expecting big crowds. I am so proud to bring this to my hometown.”

Rhode echoed that sentiment. “We’re happy to be here and we hope to be a great addition to the community.”

Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

“You’ll save up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices on brand-name food, housewares, flooring, books, clothing, bed & bath, toys and so much more! We’ve got items of all description...and some beyond description!,” the store’s website said when announcing the store’s opening.

In April, Ollie’s broke ground on a $68 million warehouse distribution center in Princeton in Bureau County, just north of the intersection of state Route 26 and Progress Drive. The 600,000-square-foot facility, which will be completed next year, is expected to create 250 full-time jobs and serve more than 150 of its Midwest stores.

According to Retail Dive, Ollie’s CEO John Swygert said the publicly traded company, which is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, plans to more than double its outlets, from 480 stores in 29 states – 37 of which opened in 2022 – to 1,050.

The first Ollie’s opened in July 1982 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Go to ollies.us or find it on Facebook to learn more.

Kathleen Schultz contributed to this story.