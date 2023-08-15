Keasler selected as Dixon Public Library’s new director

DIXON – A vacancy in the top rung of Dixon Public Library’s staff might soon be filled.

On Aug. 14, Dixon Public Library Board trustees unanimously voted to hire Christina Keasler as the full-time director, pending satisfactory background and reference checks. Keasler’s start date is yet to be determined.

Dixon city officials will reach out to Keasler with a job offer, Library Board President Tracey Lawton said during Monday’s meeting. She said she hoped that offer would be made Tuesday.

Keasler currently is the director of the Glen Ellyn Public Library’s Youth Department. She has been on staff since 2012, according to the Glen Ellyn Public Library’s website.

Keasler’s total compensation was not yet finalized as of Monday, but will be at least $75,000, said Interim Director Antony Deter. Deter is the former full-time library director.

“The full compensation package will be posted on the library’s website when it’s all settled,” he said. “There are certain things that can’t be settled just yet that factor up to the total compensation.”

The full compensation package will be posted on the library’s website when it’s all settled.” — Antony Deter, Dixon Pubic Library interim director

Per state statute, the full compensation package will be posted on the library’s website as soon as paperwork is filled out, Deter said.

In May, trustees unanimously voted to hire Dieters & Todd Library Consulting Firm for $15,000 to help the library find a new director. The firm helped trustees revise the library director job description for the job posting; the revision was approved June 12.

Keasler was selected from a pool of at least 12 applicants, according to minutes from the Library Board’s July 10 meeting.