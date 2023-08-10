August 10, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Carroll County Fair: Thursday

By Shaw Local News Network
Alex Davies of Polo hangs on to the leaping Red Dog during his exciting ride in front of local fans Thursday night at the Rice Bull Riding Rodeo at the Carroll County Fair. Still lots of action left at the fair this weekend with lie music, a demo derby and other fun events.

Alex Davies of Polo hangs on to the leaping Red Dog durinn the Rice Bull Riding Rodeo at the 2021 Carroll County Fair. This year's event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. (Alex Paschal)

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Carroll County Fair continues with carnival rides starting at 4 p.m. and bull riding at 7 p.m., at the fairgrounds, 28374 Milledgeville Road.

Carnival Hours

  • Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-10 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 11 3-10 p.m.*
  • Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-10 p.m.
  • *Wristband hours are limited to Friday: 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 1-5 p.m. & 6-10 p.m.

Pricing

Wristbands can be used every! New armband needed per carnival session listed above; and same armband cannot be used for both Saturday carnival time slots.

$28 at the carnival ticket booth or $1.25 per ticket (2 to 5 tickets per ride).

Entertainment

Thursday, Aug. 10: Rice Bull Riding and Barrel Racing, 7 p.m. (free grandstand)

Friday, Aug. 11: Queens Blvd., Live in Concert, Time 7:30 p.m. (free grandstand & track)

Saturday, Aug. 12: Ninja Farmer, 11 a.m.; ZOWA Live Wrestling, 2-5 p.m.; Chainsaw sculpture auction, 6 p.m.; Kids’ Power Wheels Derby, 6:30-7 p.m.; and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. (ticketed reserved grandstand)

For more information, visit https://carrollcountyfair.info/

Carroll CountyMilledgevilleFair
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois