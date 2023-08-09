Kiwanis peach pick up in Dixon is Thursday

DIXON – The Kiwanis Club will be distributing 700 boxes peaches Thursday by Dixon High School.

Set up will begin about 7 a.m. in the east parking lot with the “peach truck” arriving between 10 and 10:30 a.m. The skids of peaches are then transferred to a refrigerator truck provided by Scott Wilber. Pre-ordered peaches can be picked up from 1 to 6 p.m.

“It’s quite efficient,” Kiwanian Geoff Vanderlin said. “People drive right up under our tent, pay and, after we load them up, drive right off. Many Kiwanians will be working Thursday, along with a few Key Club members. Our peaches’ chairman is Rick Brantner. He deserves a lot of recognition.”

The club pre-sold 640 boxes and will only have 60 extra boxes to sell. Those boxes will be available on a first come/first served basis, beginning at 1 p.m.

“History tells us they won’t last long, but anyone who comes will have their name placed on a phone list to receive a call next year for pre-sale,” Vanderlin said.

Despite a nationwide 2023 peach crop shortage, Vanderlin said the Kiwanis Club was able to continue the fundraising sale with Eckert’s Orchard in Belleville. Adverse weather conditions this past winter has created a peach shortage.

For information visit dixonkiwanis.org/index