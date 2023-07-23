Rock Falls Rotary welcomes new president

ROCK FALLS – Rotary President Jeff Gray presented Bob Sondgeroth the official President Lapel Pin recently to mark his term as president of Rock Falls Rotary for the 2023 - 2024 Rotary Year.

Sondergoth, on behalf of the membership, thanked Jeff Gray for his past year as president and presented him with the Past President pin and a plaque and gavel.

The club also acknowledged Rock Falls High School Rotary Students of the Month selected by RFHS staff for their living the 4 Way Test.

Each were presented a monetary gift and certificate denoting their month of designation. Students receiving awards were Julian Hernandez, September; Rhiannon Allison:,October; Ryan McCord, November; Elizabeth Buikema, December; Jacee Sigel, February; Solan Everly, March; Ariana Diaz, April; Katie Thatcher, August; Brooke Howard, January; and Kalina Sommer, May.