Demolition derby, Monster Trucks, all part of Whiteside County Fair’s 2023 lineup

MORRISON – The 152nd Fair is less than a month away and another impressive lineup of entertainment is in place.

The fair opens Tuesday, Aug. 15 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 19,

Events are:

• Aug. 15: Next Level Pro-Bull Riding, 7 p.m. Cowboys prepare to hang on for 8 seconds while their four-legged nemesis tries to spoil their plan. Other events are: Pleasure Horse Show, 9 a.m.; Open Swine Judging, noon; Jr. Swine Judging, 4:30 p.m.; and Kids Tractor Pedal Pull, 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 16, Next Level Pro-Bronc Riding, 7 p.m. This event will involve a rodeo participant riding a bucking horse (sometimes called a Bronco) that attempts to throw or buck off the rider before the 8 seconds is up. Originally based on the necessary buck breaking skills of a working cowboy, the event is now a highly stylized competition that utilizes horses that often are specially bred for strength, agility, and bucking ability. Other events during the day are Exhibition Barrels, 8 a.m. and Western Horse Speed events and Dairy Judging, 9 a.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 17, Full Throttle Monster Trucks, 7 p.m. This grandstand entertainment will feature the world-famous “BIG FOOT” followed by the fair’s popular fireworks show. Spectacular jumps by the monster trucks are in store, followed by the fireworks. Other events that day are: Beef Cattle-Jr. Show, judged at the Beef Show Arena, 9 a.m.; Heavy Horse Hitches, including 4 Horse, in front of the grandstand, 9 a.m.; and Heavy Horse Halter Classes, 1 p.m., also in front of the grandstand.

• Friday, Aug. 18, Illini State Pullers Association Tractors & Truck Pull, 6:30 p.m. Souped up tractors and trucks will pull the heavy-weighted sled showing off the horsepower under the hood in front of the grandstand right after the Antique Tractor Parade that starts at 5:30 p.m. During the morning at 9 a.m. the Heavy Horse Hitch Classes will be shown in front of the grandstands. The Open Beef Show will be judged in the Beef Show Arena also at 9 a.m. At 1 p.m. the Heavy Horses come back as they thunder in front of the grandstand to entertain you with the Big 6 Horse and Unicorn Hitches.

• Saturday, Aug. 19, Demolition Derby, 6:30 p.m., . The the car-crushing, adrenaline-pumping, smoke-filled Demolition Derby will finish off the entertainment. At 1 p.m., the horses are at the post as Harness Racing is on the track. Other events on Saturday are the Kids Tractor Pedal Pull, 11 a.m. and the Wood Carving Auction at 4 p.m.

The Mega Band is back again this year and the Wilson Family Show will entertain fairgoers with their carnival and midway attractions.

Patrons can ride unlimited rides every day of the fair for $60 (if purchased in advance the week before the fair at the Secretary’s office) or $70 during the fair.

Granpa Cratchet Stage Show will return this year along with the fair’s Bike Give Away each day of the fair and the Cake/Pie Walk.

New to the Fair this year, we welcome Bertrand’s Petting Zoo & Pony Rides throughout the day, every day.

“Thank you for supporting the Whiteside County Fair,” said Todd Mickley, publicity chair in a press release. “There is no doubt without your continued support, our fair would not remain as we have enjoyed over the years. It’s no secret with the budget cuts the State of Illinois has imposed, we need your help and support to keep our fair going strong so we can continue with this important part of our county’s heritage for years to come. We can’t wait to see you there!”

For more information, visit www.whitesidecountyfair.org