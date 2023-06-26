June 26, 2023
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Jamo LLC to Strackbein Properties LLC, 5741 Schafer Road, Fulton, $140,000.

William A. and Elizabeth Van Zuiden to Cody Olson, 1220 Seventh St., Fulton, $175,000.

Donald J. and Mary E. Molitor to R&B of Rock Falls Inc., 204 E. Third St., Sterling, $55,000.

Brian A. and Samantha J. McCoic to John E. Rahn, 22320 Penrose Road, Sterling, $228,000.

Bradley J. Meenen to Bryant Development LLC, 214 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $76,500.

Phillip E. and Barbara J, Benson to Five Star Enterprises, 704 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $185,000.

Donald D. and Susan L. Byers to Brad Volkert, 1223 Third Ave., Fulton, $90,000.

Jon and Sarah Development LLC and Sarah J. Kophamer, now Shirley, to Charles T. and Linda K. Hines, one parcel on 12th Avenue North, Albany, $7,000.

Taylor V. and Sydney J. Manon to Warren L. and Barbara D, Fulfs, 804 11th Ave., Fulton, $125,000.

Daniel J. and Susan H. Eyrich to Dennis H. and Hollie M. Phillips Pearce, 35 Ferry St., Prophetstown, $310,000.

Dennis H. and Hollie M. Phillips Pearce to Sally A. Renkes, 502 Sunset Drive, Prophetstown, $118,000.

Madeline J. Barry to Vincent Glowacki, 104 E. First St., Lyndon, $144,000.

Robert T. and Nichole Garza to Christopher Grasso, 808 W. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $30,000.

Larry and Kathryn Woolsey, also Woosley, to Elijah E. and Grace M. Wilkinson, 613 Grace Ave., Rock Falls, $46,000.

Jacob Ogg to Kimberly D. Blessing, 1403 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $77,500.

Kristie L. and Zachary N. Taylor to Alyson and Eric Boonstra, 1409 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $220,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Dana and Rachel Fellows, 530 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, $64,000.

Michael J. and Dyan M. Kramer to Mantas Dobrovolskis and Nemira Jakineviciute, 307 First St., Lyndon, $172,000.

Brandon D. and Randee Johnson to Natalia and Eann Cox, 40 Meadows Court, Prophetstown, $300,000.

Richard J. and Shirley A. Carpenter to John W. and Juanita V. Robinson, 8650 Garden Plain Road, Morrison, $204,000.

Monroe and Frances Kemerling to Stephen Prater, 318 East Ave., Prophetstown, $195,900.

Quit claim deed

Coloma Township Park District to city of Rock Falls, three parcels in Coloma Township, $0.

Executors deeds

Dennis E. Cutter Estate to Justin A. Cutter, 1205 E. First St., Sterling, $80,000.

Dennis E. Cutter Estate to Jeffrey D. and Lisa Cutter, 110 12th Ave., Sterling, $18,000.

Dennis E. Cutter Estate to Cody Cutter, 112 12th Ave., Sterling, $112 12th Ave., Sterling, $39,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Heather K. and Isaiah A. Wallace to Leif Erickson, 405 Richardson Ave., Ashton, $168,000.

Danette Kay Trupp, Michele Ann Cheshier, Amy Jo Reed and Angela Marie O’Callaghan to Michael A. and Patti Kessel, 1303 Amboy Road, Amboy, $120,000.

Anthony and Ruth E. Salazar to Marisa and Rubar Saavedra, block 6, lot 40, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,750.

Ryan F., Ryan P. and Amy M. Schultz to Anita Marie Flanders and Rita A. and Jed J. Clason, block 17, lot 74, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,500.

Lawrence R. Cheehy to Antonio Mariscal and Marcia D. Lima-Mariscal, block 4, lot 139, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Jesus and Julie Serna to Leah A. Chlipala, block 17, lot 249, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Stella Jean and Rebecca Fuentes-Felty to Andres I. Ortega, block 27, lot 31, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,500.

James P. and Barbara West to Randall S. and Diana Lynn Lindemann, block 3, lot 157, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,500.

Loretta F. and Rene A. Yanez to Robert P. and Cindy A. Wolf, block 29, lot 169, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Samuel K. and Donna J. Baker to Jean A. and Lawrence E. Paris, block 23, lot 91, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,750.

Glenda I. and Sanford Perez Jr. to Arnulfo Chavez, block 22, lot 73, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,500.

Daniel A. and Jessica N. Koleno to Alexander Mercado and Celia Del Pilar, block 3, lot 246, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $35,000.

Robert G. and Kristin L. Calvert to Junior Laurie and Nichole Alexis Prescod, 3478 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $375,000.

Roger L. and Alice Catherine Williams to Jaimie Lynn Hurd, 1652 Sir Lawrence Lane, Dixon, $362,500.

Michael R. Johnson to Kyler K. Burke Bushman, 924 Institute Blvd., Dixon, $140,000.

Nolan C. and Jean Marie Lawmorie-Dickey and Tyler R., Tristen D., Trevor J. and Ronald R. Dickey to John Berrios, 218 W. Division St., Amboy, $20,000.

Amanda Thomas and Peggy J. Ovall to Ryan J. Thomas, 1718 W. Third St., Dixon, $78,000.

White Oaks Estates Inc. to Darin M. Longtin, one parcel in Dixon Township, $11,500.

Vicki L. Kunkel to Julie Benson, 806 Douglas Ave., Ashton, $82,500.

Julie Spurgeon and Kathleen Grace Garren to Colton Fuller, 1214 W. First St., Dixon, $60,000.

Debra L. Baker to Mary Ackerson, 1209 Washington Ave., Unit A1, Dixon, $55,000.

Fieldstone LTD to Larry J. and Susan M. Hageman, 1209 Great Oaks Way, Dixon, $10,000.

Susan C. Shimenetto to Salo Dogic, 2791 Perry Road, Steward, $255,000.

Hvarre Holdings to Roger Williams, 1637 Riverside Circle, Dixon, $156,800.

Mary E. Ackerson to Rand E. and Dina S. Childers, 1217 Washington Ave., Dixon, $57,000.

James D. Hart to Robert C. Colwell and David J. Didier, 2046 Daysville Road, Franklin Grove and one parcel in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

Avonlea Cottage of Dixon LLC to Sheperd Capital Dixon LLC, 503 Countryside Lane, Dixon, $250,000.

Richard L. and Patricia Summers to Joseph A. Spears, 1126 Inlet Road, Lee Center, $37,500

Quit claim deed

David H. and Bethel A. White to Locust Lawn Farms LLC, one farmland parcel in East Grove Township, $0.

Trustees deed

Alan E. Albrecht Trust No. 101, Lane E. Albrecht and Lynnette E. Burch, co-trustees, Lane E. Albrecht and Lynnette E. Burch to Lynette E. Burch Trust No. 101, Lynette E. Burch, trustee, one farmland parcel in Ashton Township, $0.

Executors deed

Amy Jo Clemens and Judith Magdich to Brandon M. and Kasi R. Bass, 1413 Eustace Drive, Dixon, $195,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff, Mary Dorsey and Diane Dombkowski to Navy Federal Credit Union, 610 First St., Ashton, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Village of Stillman Valley to Cardinal Corner Ladders Of Learning LLC, 212 and 216 N. Walnut St., Stillman Valley, $1,500.

Edward Hall to Gregory M. and Kathryn M. Taylor, 312 S. Oak St., Stillman Valley, $142,000.

Kameron Dawtyne and Mary Grace Riley to Bruce Alan Bauer, 304 N. Fifth St., Oregon, $155,000.

Michael E. Heller Sr. to Richard Haan Jr., 4417 W. state Route 64, Mt. Morris, $70,900.

Preston Crisler to Claudia Ledesma Vega, 123 Errett Road, Rochelle, $137,500.

Jason J. and Valeria E. Walsh to Darcy T. Enders, 301 Joanne Lane, Rochelle, $240,000.

Kevin and Kim Weigers to Erin Spence Paff, 103 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $175,000.

Jason Wenz to Cody Espy, 503 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $126,900.

Mary K. Mellor, also Estelle, to Gabriel P. O’Brien, 504 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $94,000.

Haywell LLC Residential Rentals to Skyler B.W. Fugate, 921 W. Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $150,500.

Nicole R. Degraf to Pine Rock Township, 209 and 211 N. West St., Chana, $2,550.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Jeremy Paulsen, 1625 Westmont Drive, Byron, $290,018.

Jeffrey L. and Marian Guest Palcer to Julia K. Drewitz, 2601 N. Lynnville Court, Stillman Valley, $216,000.

Donald A. and Rita J. Bramlett to Eli Ross, 1101 Meadow Lane, Rochelle, $115,000.

Donna R. Goodwin to Lori L. and Peter J. Maslin, 612 N. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $13,117.

Mary Jane Mouring to Joshua J. Fransen, two parcels at 108 S. Broadway St., Forreston, $50,000.

Jeanette E. Wampach to Friends of Nachusa Grasslands, two parcels in Taylor Township, $77,000.

J&J Oregon Property LLC to Boss Roofing-Siding Experts Inc., 810 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $120,000.

Joann Orr, also Joanne, to Hannah L. Cook and Malik L. Rhodes, 409 W. Phyllis Ave., Rochelle, $140,000.

One Arm Bandit LLC to Justin Rosecke, 118 Main St., Leaf River, $35,000.

Kandu LLC to County Line Properties LLC, 104 N. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris, $10,000.

Russell L. Squires to Timothy W. Brechon, one parcel in Rockvale Township, $150,000.

Trustees deeds

Bruce L. and Brenda C. Hiscox, Trustees, to Kyle G. Brandon, 5095 W. Murray Drive, Dixon, $120,000.

Ronald W. and Ethel D. Timm to Lacey A. Logsdon and Konner I. Wilson, 603 S. Garden Ave., Forreston, $89,900.

Executors deed

The late Marvin A. Kunde by executors to Laura Karpinski, 304 Adams St., Oregon, $107,750.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Ashley R. Barnes to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 426 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

