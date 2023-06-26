Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Jamo LLC to Strackbein Properties LLC, 5741 Schafer Road, Fulton, $140,000.

William A. and Elizabeth Van Zuiden to Cody Olson, 1220 Seventh St., Fulton, $175,000.

Donald J. and Mary E. Molitor to R&B of Rock Falls Inc., 204 E. Third St., Sterling, $55,000.

Brian A. and Samantha J. McCoic to John E. Rahn, 22320 Penrose Road, Sterling, $228,000.

Bradley J. Meenen to Bryant Development LLC, 214 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $76,500.

Phillip E. and Barbara J, Benson to Five Star Enterprises, 704 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $185,000.

Donald D. and Susan L. Byers to Brad Volkert, 1223 Third Ave., Fulton, $90,000.

Jon and Sarah Development LLC and Sarah J. Kophamer, now Shirley, to Charles T. and Linda K. Hines, one parcel on 12th Avenue North, Albany, $7,000.

Taylor V. and Sydney J. Manon to Warren L. and Barbara D, Fulfs, 804 11th Ave., Fulton, $125,000.

Daniel J. and Susan H. Eyrich to Dennis H. and Hollie M. Phillips Pearce, 35 Ferry St., Prophetstown, $310,000.

Dennis H. and Hollie M. Phillips Pearce to Sally A. Renkes, 502 Sunset Drive, Prophetstown, $118,000.

Madeline J. Barry to Vincent Glowacki, 104 E. First St., Lyndon, $144,000.

Robert T. and Nichole Garza to Christopher Grasso, 808 W. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $30,000.

Larry and Kathryn Woolsey, also Woosley, to Elijah E. and Grace M. Wilkinson, 613 Grace Ave., Rock Falls, $46,000.

Jacob Ogg to Kimberly D. Blessing, 1403 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $77,500.

Kristie L. and Zachary N. Taylor to Alyson and Eric Boonstra, 1409 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $220,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Dana and Rachel Fellows, 530 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, $64,000.

Michael J. and Dyan M. Kramer to Mantas Dobrovolskis and Nemira Jakineviciute, 307 First St., Lyndon, $172,000.

Brandon D. and Randee Johnson to Natalia and Eann Cox, 40 Meadows Court, Prophetstown, $300,000.

Richard J. and Shirley A. Carpenter to John W. and Juanita V. Robinson, 8650 Garden Plain Road, Morrison, $204,000.

Monroe and Frances Kemerling to Stephen Prater, 318 East Ave., Prophetstown, $195,900.

Quit claim deed

Coloma Township Park District to city of Rock Falls, three parcels in Coloma Township, $0.

Executors deeds

Dennis E. Cutter Estate to Justin A. Cutter, 1205 E. First St., Sterling, $80,000.

Dennis E. Cutter Estate to Jeffrey D. and Lisa Cutter, 110 12th Ave., Sterling, $18,000.

Dennis E. Cutter Estate to Cody Cutter, 112 12th Ave., Sterling, $112 12th Ave., Sterling, $39,000.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Heather K. and Isaiah A. Wallace to Leif Erickson, 405 Richardson Ave., Ashton, $168,000.

Danette Kay Trupp, Michele Ann Cheshier, Amy Jo Reed and Angela Marie O’Callaghan to Michael A. and Patti Kessel, 1303 Amboy Road, Amboy, $120,000.

Anthony and Ruth E. Salazar to Marisa and Rubar Saavedra, block 6, lot 40, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,750.

Ryan F., Ryan P. and Amy M. Schultz to Anita Marie Flanders and Rita A. and Jed J. Clason, block 17, lot 74, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,500.

Lawrence R. Cheehy to Antonio Mariscal and Marcia D. Lima-Mariscal, block 4, lot 139, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Jesus and Julie Serna to Leah A. Chlipala, block 17, lot 249, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000.

Stella Jean and Rebecca Fuentes-Felty to Andres I. Ortega, block 27, lot 31, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,500.

James P. and Barbara West to Randall S. and Diana Lynn Lindemann, block 3, lot 157, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,500.

Loretta F. and Rene A. Yanez to Robert P. and Cindy A. Wolf, block 29, lot 169, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Samuel K. and Donna J. Baker to Jean A. and Lawrence E. Paris, block 23, lot 91, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,750.

Glenda I. and Sanford Perez Jr. to Arnulfo Chavez, block 22, lot 73, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,500.

Daniel A. and Jessica N. Koleno to Alexander Mercado and Celia Del Pilar, block 3, lot 246, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $35,000.

Robert G. and Kristin L. Calvert to Junior Laurie and Nichole Alexis Prescod, 3478 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $375,000.

Roger L. and Alice Catherine Williams to Jaimie Lynn Hurd, 1652 Sir Lawrence Lane, Dixon, $362,500.

Michael R. Johnson to Kyler K. Burke Bushman, 924 Institute Blvd., Dixon, $140,000.

Nolan C. and Jean Marie Lawmorie-Dickey and Tyler R., Tristen D., Trevor J. and Ronald R. Dickey to John Berrios, 218 W. Division St., Amboy, $20,000.

Amanda Thomas and Peggy J. Ovall to Ryan J. Thomas, 1718 W. Third St., Dixon, $78,000.

White Oaks Estates Inc. to Darin M. Longtin, one parcel in Dixon Township, $11,500.

Vicki L. Kunkel to Julie Benson, 806 Douglas Ave., Ashton, $82,500.

Julie Spurgeon and Kathleen Grace Garren to Colton Fuller, 1214 W. First St., Dixon, $60,000.

Debra L. Baker to Mary Ackerson, 1209 Washington Ave., Unit A1, Dixon, $55,000.

Fieldstone LTD to Larry J. and Susan M. Hageman, 1209 Great Oaks Way, Dixon, $10,000.

Susan C. Shimenetto to Salo Dogic, 2791 Perry Road, Steward, $255,000.

Hvarre Holdings to Roger Williams, 1637 Riverside Circle, Dixon, $156,800.

Mary E. Ackerson to Rand E. and Dina S. Childers, 1217 Washington Ave., Dixon, $57,000.

James D. Hart to Robert C. Colwell and David J. Didier, 2046 Daysville Road, Franklin Grove and one parcel in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

Avonlea Cottage of Dixon LLC to Sheperd Capital Dixon LLC, 503 Countryside Lane, Dixon, $250,000.

Richard L. and Patricia Summers to Joseph A. Spears, 1126 Inlet Road, Lee Center, $37,500

Quit claim deed

David H. and Bethel A. White to Locust Lawn Farms LLC, one farmland parcel in East Grove Township, $0.

Trustees deed

Alan E. Albrecht Trust No. 101, Lane E. Albrecht and Lynnette E. Burch, co-trustees, Lane E. Albrecht and Lynnette E. Burch to Lynette E. Burch Trust No. 101, Lynette E. Burch, trustee, one farmland parcel in Ashton Township, $0.

Executors deed

Amy Jo Clemens and Judith Magdich to Brandon M. and Kasi R. Bass, 1413 Eustace Drive, Dixon, $195,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff, Mary Dorsey and Diane Dombkowski to Navy Federal Credit Union, 610 First St., Ashton, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Village of Stillman Valley to Cardinal Corner Ladders Of Learning LLC, 212 and 216 N. Walnut St., Stillman Valley, $1,500.

Edward Hall to Gregory M. and Kathryn M. Taylor, 312 S. Oak St., Stillman Valley, $142,000.

Kameron Dawtyne and Mary Grace Riley to Bruce Alan Bauer, 304 N. Fifth St., Oregon, $155,000.

Michael E. Heller Sr. to Richard Haan Jr., 4417 W. state Route 64, Mt. Morris, $70,900.

Preston Crisler to Claudia Ledesma Vega, 123 Errett Road, Rochelle, $137,500.

Jason J. and Valeria E. Walsh to Darcy T. Enders, 301 Joanne Lane, Rochelle, $240,000.

Kevin and Kim Weigers to Erin Spence Paff, 103 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $175,000.

Jason Wenz to Cody Espy, 503 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $126,900.

Mary K. Mellor, also Estelle, to Gabriel P. O’Brien, 504 N. Woolf Court, Rochelle, $94,000.

Haywell LLC Residential Rentals to Skyler B.W. Fugate, 921 W. Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $150,500.

Nicole R. Degraf to Pine Rock Township, 209 and 211 N. West St., Chana, $2,550.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Jeremy Paulsen, 1625 Westmont Drive, Byron, $290,018.

Jeffrey L. and Marian Guest Palcer to Julia K. Drewitz, 2601 N. Lynnville Court, Stillman Valley, $216,000.

Donald A. and Rita J. Bramlett to Eli Ross, 1101 Meadow Lane, Rochelle, $115,000.

Donna R. Goodwin to Lori L. and Peter J. Maslin, 612 N. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $13,117.

Mary Jane Mouring to Joshua J. Fransen, two parcels at 108 S. Broadway St., Forreston, $50,000.

Jeanette E. Wampach to Friends of Nachusa Grasslands, two parcels in Taylor Township, $77,000.

J&J Oregon Property LLC to Boss Roofing-Siding Experts Inc., 810 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $120,000.

Joann Orr, also Joanne, to Hannah L. Cook and Malik L. Rhodes, 409 W. Phyllis Ave., Rochelle, $140,000.

One Arm Bandit LLC to Justin Rosecke, 118 Main St., Leaf River, $35,000.

Kandu LLC to County Line Properties LLC, 104 N. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris, $10,000.

Russell L. Squires to Timothy W. Brechon, one parcel in Rockvale Township, $150,000.

Trustees deeds

Bruce L. and Brenda C. Hiscox, Trustees, to Kyle G. Brandon, 5095 W. Murray Drive, Dixon, $120,000.

Ronald W. and Ethel D. Timm to Lacey A. Logsdon and Konner I. Wilson, 603 S. Garden Ave., Forreston, $89,900.

Executors deed

The late Marvin A. Kunde by executors to Laura Karpinski, 304 Adams St., Oregon, $107,750.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Ashley R. Barnes to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 426 E. Hitt St., Mt. Morris, $0.

