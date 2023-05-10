May 10, 2023
Shaw Local
Mississippi River expected to drop out of flood stage near Fulton on May 15

Water is receding north of Gregory Landing, Missouri

By Troy E. Taylor

Even though the MIssissippi River was at flood stage, Fulton's Dutch Days Festival continued without concern behind its levee on Saturday. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Mississippi River water levels are expected to fall below flood stage in the vicinity of Fulton on May 15, said Matt Wilson, a senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service, in his latest update on Wednesday.

The river reached a crest of 22 feet, 6 inches on April 30. If that is certified, it would be the third highest crest on record.

Eleven days later, the water has dropped to about 17.8 feet. It will be below flood stage when it falls below 16 feet.

At all points between Dubuque, Iowa to Keokuk, Iowa, the Mississippi is receding. The crest is downstream at Gregory Landing, Missouri.

Wilson said recent rainfall has extended the recession timeline in the main channel of the river between 12 and 24 hours. Backwater conditions on streams, creeks and rivers have also begun to recede, he said.

