Mississippi River expected to drop out of flood stage near Fulton on May 15

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Mississippi River water levels are expected to fall below flood stage in the vicinity of Fulton on May 15, said Matt Wilson, a senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service, in his latest update on Wednesday.

The river reached a crest of 22 feet, 6 inches on April 30. If that is certified, it would be the third highest crest on record.

Eleven days later, the water has dropped to about 17.8 feet. It will be below flood stage when it falls below 16 feet.

At all points between Dubuque, Iowa to Keokuk, Iowa, the Mississippi is receding. The crest is downstream at Gregory Landing, Missouri.

Wilson said recent rainfall has extended the recession timeline in the main channel of the river between 12 and 24 hours. Backwater conditions on streams, creeks and rivers have also begun to recede, he said.