Tru by Hilton groundbreaking Wednesday in Dixon

DIXON – Officials will break ground on the Tru by Hilton at noon Wednesday next to the Super 8.
In 2021, hotel developer Al Hill announced plans for a Tru by Hilton at 1806 S. Galena Ave., which will be four stories high with 82 rooms.
The 40,000-square-foot hotel will have 14 full-time employees, eight part-time employees and 96 parking spaces.
Hill, who built and co-owns the Quality Inn at 136 Plaza Drive, partnered with Dixon Super 8 owners Magan Patel and Nitin Patel to develop the Hilton. Plans were to break ground a year ago, but it was delayed because of increasing costs of building materials.
Hill has constructed more than 100 hotels through the development firm Hillcrest Development Inc.
“The Tru is Hilton’s newest brand and is growing fast across the country,” according to the groundbreaking announcement Tuesday. “It features a hip-looking lobby with several TVs and an electronic shuffleboard game area to meet with friends and just hang out.”
The Dixon City Council approved a redevelopment incentive agreement last month that includes a 50% property tax rebate for 10 years through the new Fargo Creek tax increment financing district. It also includes waiving the fees for building permits as well as for water and sewer connections and the cost of water meter equipment.
[ Dixon City Council OKs incentives for Tru by Hilton development ]
The city is also expecting development of a second new hotel soon across the street in the Gateway Project footprint.