Dixon schools to discuss naming gym court after basketball coach and teacher Lyle Bogott

DIXON – Dixon Public Schools received a request to name the gymnasium floor at Lancaster Gymnasium after former athletics director and coach Lyle Bogott, who died in 2021 at age 93.
The request was made by Bob Shomaker on March 6 under the new naming rights policy instituted by the board of education in February.
The request will be presented by the administration during the board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative office on Franklin Grove Road.
Bogott coached the boys basketball team to a 67-27 record over four seasons from 1955 to 1949, a 71.3% winning percentage that stands as the highest mark for a single coach in the school’s history. The last team went 22-4 and won a regional title.
According to the naming request form, “Mr. Bogott lived the mission of Dixon Public Schools in providing a comprehensive educational program that produces well-educated, self-sufficient and involved citizens.”
Bogott was inducted into the Dixon High School athletics hall of fame in 2020.
Bogott taught physical education, science and driver’s education and was an assistant coach for baseball and football. In all, he spent 33 years in education in Dixon.
Bogott was a graduate of Rock Falls High School, whose schooling was interrupted so he could serve a two-year enlistment with the U.S. Army starting in 1945.
As a Rock Falls athlete Bogott earned nine varsity letters in football, basketball and track. He led the 1946-47 team to a 25-1 record and a regional title. His 441 points his junior season was the school’s single-season scoring record at the time.
He also was made a member of the Rock Falls High School athletics hall of fame.
Bogott played football, basketball and baseball at Monmouth College. He got a master’s degree from the University of Iowa. He taught two years at Byron High School before moving to Dixon.
In other business, the board will vote on an audit agreement with Wipfli for fiscal 2023 and will discuss the results of the community engagement committee’s survey on social-emotional learning.
Rock Falls High School
The board will meet in open session starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Room 137.
Action items on the agenda include repair of a valve under the main office restroom, the expulsion of a student for the remainder of this year and the next, the approval of the June 30 retirement of the superintendent’s administrative assistant Toni Dewey and renewal of the membership with the Illinois High School Association.