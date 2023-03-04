Lee County Board approves solar project near Franklin Grove

DIXON – The Lee County Board recently signed off on a community solar project near Franklin Grove.

Summit Renewable Energy petitioned Lee County for special-use permits to build Lahman Solar 1 and Lahman Solar 1a in Bradford Township east of Franklin Grove. The project footprint for both total about 35 acres near the intersection of Interstate 88 and Reynolds Road.

The project previously was approved in 2018, when Lee County saw a boom of about 20 smaller projects looking to land state renewable energy tax credits. Although the board approved the bulk of the community solar projects, most fell through because they didn’t receive the credits from a state solar lottery program.

The past permit for Lahman Solar expired, and the Lee County Zoning Board of Appeals had three meetings for the project hearing process before giving it a favorable recommendation about a month ago.

Brent Buchberger, development director for the project, previously testified before the Zoning Board that the energy generated would be enough to power about 700 homes a year, and annual tax revenue for the county would be about $20,000.

The projects would total four megawatts.

Panels would sit on posts driven into the ground and be about 7 or 8 feet high, Buchberger said. Pollinator-friendly grasses would be planted, and they expect a reduction in stormwater runoff and soil erosion.

Construction would begin in late summer and take about a year to complete. The company would recruit subscribers for the energy generated.

The board findings covered requirements applicants must meet in the county’s solar ordinance as well as needing to follow state and federal energy standards.

The life of the project is estimated to be about 35 years.