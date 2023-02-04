Solar project proposed near Franklin Grove

DIXON – A community solar project is proposed east of Franklin Grove.

Summit Renewable Energy is petitioning Lee County for special use permits to build Lahman Solar 1 and Lahman Solar 1a in Bradford Township. The project footprint for both total about 35 acres near the intersection of Interstate 88 and Reynolds Road.

The project previously was approved in 2018, when Lee County saw a boom of about 20 smaller projects looking to land state renewable energy tax credits. Although the Lee County Board approved the bulk of the community solar projects, most fell through because they didn’t receive the credits from a state solar lottery program.

The past permit for Lahman Solar expired, and the Lee County Zoning Board of Appeals had two meetings in January for the project hearing process.

Brent Buchberger, development director for the project, testified before the board that the energy generated would be enough to power about 700 homes a year, and annual tax revenue for the county would be about $20,000.

Panels would sit on posts driven into the ground and be about 7 feet high, Buchberger said. Pollinator-friendly grasses would be planted, and they expect a reduction in stormwater runoff and soil erosion.

“We anticipate a positive impact on stormwater management for the property for the long term,” Buchberger said.

If approved, construction would begin in late summer and take about a year to complete. The company would recruit subscribers for the energy generated.

The zoning board will meet next week to vote on a recommendation that will go to the County Board for a final vote.