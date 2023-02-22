Man, 20, accused in Sunday shooting death in Sterling held on $250K bond

Bond set at $250,000 for defendant in Sterling slaying

MORRISON — A Sterling man charged with involuntary manslaughter after allegedly shooting another man in the head and killing him on Sunday was being held on $250,000 bond, according to court records.

Justin L. Casey, 20, was charged Tuesday in Whiteside County with involuntary manslaughter following the shooting death of Kyle R. Schultz at a home in the 1100 block of Fourth Ave. in Sterling, according to court records. Schultz had been shot in the head and killed, according to a criminal complaint against Casey.

Investigators work at the scene Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 of a Sunday night fatal shooting in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Casey, who was appointed a public defender, did not enter a plea in the case on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. on March 6.

Casey was being held at the Whiteside County Jail on Tuesday. The judge issued him a warning not to flee should he post bond.

Sterling Police Department Deputy Chief Pat Bartel said police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head at 11:32 p.m. on Sunday. Efforts to provide emergency care were unsuccessful and Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Justin L. Casey (Photo by Sterling Police Department)

Four people at the scene were questioned. Police said the investigation continues.

Casey was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Assisting at the scene were Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Fire Department, CGH Medical Center EMS, Illinois State Police crime scene services and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.