Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Jan. 6-13

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ TKBS Rock Falls Properties LLC to Pavida Corp., 102 Second St., Rock Falls, $200,000.

⋅ Jacqueline L. Kent to Cayden A. Roberts, 29160 Beth Court, Rock Falls, $151,000.

⋅ Bollman Investments LLC to Central Bank Illinois, 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, $475,000.

⋅ Richard C. Ward Jr. to Crystal and Michael Hoffman, 606 Ave E, Rock Falls, $120,000.

⋅ Patricia E. Coers to Nathaniel and Abigail Lench, 27637 Arrow Road, Deer Grove, $50,000.

⋅ Jane L. Wilson to Jon R. and Martha J. Kophamer, one parcel in Clyde Towship, $420,000.

⋅ RK Development LC Series 13 DBA RK Development LC to Douglas Pennock and Patrick A. Nowlin, 800 20th Ave., Fulton, $6,000.

⋅ Emily N. Green to Rick and Lucy Strub, 310 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $66,000.

⋅ Tyler Randall to Meagan C. Tabor, 810 Ave D, Sterling, $41,000.

⋅ Kevin and Deanna R. Dimond to Jaimie L. Bunning and Arthur R. Bennett III, 10481 Hussung Drive, Rock Falls, $152,900.

⋅ Roger Wikoff to Joseph Vanzuiden, 8050 Hazel Road, Morrison, $160,000.

⋅ Eugene K. Baker Estate and Michael A., Thomas J. and Steven D. Baker to Nathan and Tesla Weaver, 20021 Polo Road, Sterling, $73,000.

⋅ Hoffman Brothers Partnership to Jon J. and Theresa K. Behrens Trust, three parcels on West Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 30, Rock Falls, $195,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Mark R. and Kristin N. Ports to Mroad Rentals LLC, also M Road, 407 Martin Road, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Marchant Contracting Inc to March Properties LLC, one parcel in Fulton Township and 827-829 Seventh Ave., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Noel Feather Jr. Estate to Heath and Beth Warner, one parcel on Hubbard Road, Sterling, $17,000.

⋅ Mary Jo Johnson to Kim A. Johnson, 3351 Sand Road, Erie, $165,000.

⋅ Patricia K. Susan to Calvin H. Swanson, 18132 Chase Road, Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust to Christopher and Emily Green, one parcel on Deer Run, Sterling, $11,000.

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust to DMS Investment Group LLC, 3610 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, $60,000.

Deeds

⋅ Gilman P. Williams Estate to Shelley McCarty, 1600 Teresa St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Judith M. Beveroth to US Bank, 530 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Earl John Coers Estate, also Earl F. Coers Estate, to Nathaniel and Abigail Lench, 27637 Arrow Road, Deer Grove, $50,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Dixon Balls LTD to Xdream Investments LLC and McEmpire Enterprises LLC, 401 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $155,000.

⋅ Rodger J. Glenn and Linda K. Nafzger to R and R Adventures LLC, 15 N. Blackstone Ave., Amboy, $130,000.

⋅ Hilario Bueno Nunez to Fermin Hernandez Dominguez, block 3, lot 162, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

⋅ Beth A. Griffin to Mark W. Cummings, block 21, lot 96, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

⋅ Florinda M. Zamora-Viramontes to Javier Herrera and Maria Isela Vega, block 1, lot 16, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $18,000.

⋅ Rosetta Holcomb-White to David W. Stacy and Monica J. Anderson, block 16, lot 12, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

⋅ The Woodhaven Association to Laura L. Tanner, block 6, lot 32, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

⋅ Amy Jo Bushman to Joe James and Joseph J. Miller, 804 Evans Ave., Ashton, $135,000.

⋅ Jose M. and Maria E. Granillo to Jonathan M. Mills, 305 Evans Ave., Ashton, $129,900.

⋅ Gregory, Marty and Matthew Liston and Daniele Lewis to DY Holdings LLC, 4 S. Prospect Ave., Amboy, $42,500.

⋅ Dennis W. and Marla Z. Boynton to Becka L. and Richard A. Humphrey III, five parcels of farmland in Palmyra Township, $1,027,000.

⋅ Dennis W. and Marla Z. Boynton to Tyler J. and Mattie J. Humphrey, five parcels of farmland in Palmyra Township, $1,027,000.

⋅ Patricia Richart to Sonya Frederick, 320 Ferris St., Dixon, $135,000.

⋅ John L. Bay to Frank Dickson, 1184 Bay Drive, $5,300.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Lisa D. Habben, also Mason, to Jose M. and Maria E. Granillo, 305 Evans Ave., Ashton, $0.

⋅ Thomas E. and Ruth A. Meinhardt to Timothy J. and Kelsey M. Meinhardt, 927 Fell Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Frances Newell Trust and Floyd Delhotal, First State Bank, trustee, to Ken Newell, one parcel of farmland in Brooklyn Township, $922,250.

⋅ Mary Helen Leffelman Revocable Trust, Michael Leffelman, trustee, to Myron G. and Janet G. Leffelman, three parcels of farmland in May Township, $639,600.

Executors deed

⋅ Patricia Decarlo and Brian and Margaret James to Cole B. Hey, 1207 Ogletree Place, Dixon, $0.

Deed

⋅ Michael W. Uttecht and Circuit Court Fifteenth Judicial Circuit to Lee County, 122 W. Cherry St., Compton, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Robert J. Deuth and Chana Lumber Co. to Norman and Phyllis Reinford, 104 N. Railroad Ave., Chana, $80,000.

⋅ Jennifer, R. Mark and Celeste Honaker to Haywell LLC Residential Rentals, 921 W. Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $51,000.

⋅ Floyd and Sherry Smith to Harrison Unlimited LLC, 616 N. Second St., Rochelle, $70,000.

⋅ Charles J. and Geraldine T. Faivre Trust, Anthony L. and Danil L. Faivre, trustees to Demetra Telus LLC, one parcel in Dement Township, Creston, $1,014,580.

⋅ Nationwide Property Restoration LLC to Charles R. Clothier and Monica A. Mon, 412 E. Dixon St., Polo, $41,500.

⋅ Bradley J. Reardon to Edward A. Campbell, 101, 103, 105, and 107 W. Fork Road, Dixon, $257,000.

⋅ Hickory Ridge III LLC to Haywell LLC Westwood, one parcel in Flagg Township, $18,000.

⋅ Scott D. and Katherine Young to Danielle Horst, 107 S. Fifth Ave., Forreston, $109,100.

⋅ Zachary and Audra Schweska to The House Gal LLC, also House Gal LLC, 420 E. Hill St., Mt. Morris, $30,000.

⋅ Richard McQuality and Kayla Richolson to Scott Brown, 728 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $130,000.

⋅ Steven Hill to Henry Ward Hey, one parcel in Pine Creek Township, $16,000.

⋅ Tyanne R., also Tyanne A., and Glenn Norman Wallin Jr. to James and Krista Cortinez, 4333 W. Sumner Road, Leaf River, $328,400.

⋅ Lyle A. and Sandra F. Bushman to Doc’s Properties LLC, 2010 S Galena Trail and two parcels in Buffalo Township, $800,000.

⋅ Anibal Peralta Toledo to Gregorio Peralta Cabrera, 606 W. First St., Mt. Morris, $91,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Michael L. and Robin E. Pearce to Robin E. Camplain, 304 S. Sixth St., Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Robert D. and Frances A. Dole Trust, Frances Dole, trustee, to Richard W. and Kristin B. Ellis, one parcel in Flagg Township, $10,000.

⋅ Gary M. and Wanda M. Haub Trust, Gary M. and Wanda M. Haub, trustee, to Nicole Rivera, 938 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $126,200.

⋅ Gartman Land Trust 2021, Joann L. Gartman, trustee, to Richard McQuality and Kayla Richolson, 728 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $103,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Estate of the late Richard J. D’onofrio by administrator to Brian Mauch, 3290 N. East Line Road, Davis Junction, $85,000.

Source: Ogle County Rec order’s Office