SPRINGFIELD – State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, was sworn-in Wednesday to represent the 74th House District, which includes all or parts of Lee, Whiteside, Ogle, DeKalb and La Salle counties.

Fritts made one of the nominating speeches for state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, who was elected the first woman House Republican Minority Leader.

The nominating speech was given in the auditorium at the University of Illinois Springfield.

