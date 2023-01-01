Whiteside County Senior Center offers new meal program

STERLING – Whiteside County Senior Center will be providing a free community meal once a month for the senior residents of the county starting next year.

The first meal of the new program will be noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at the center’s Sterling location at 1207 W. Ninth St., the center’s director Susie Welch said in a news release.

Reservations are not required. This is a dine-in meal. Diners can avail themselves of leftovers.

The Sterling and Rock Falls Walmarts, Farmers National Bank, Sauk Valley Food Bank and other volunteers are partners in the program.

Donations are accepted at the center. For information, call 815-622-9230 or go to wc-seniorcenter.org.