Chadwick man, 21, facing DUI, reckless homicide charges in death of Mount Carroll woman

MOUNT CARROLL – A Chadwick driver charged with traffic offenses after hitting and killing a Mount Carrol woman on Aug. 20 now also is facing felony aggravated DUI and reckless homicide charges.
Christian R. Toms-Smith, 21, is in Carroll County jail on $75,000 bond, charged with to counts of aggravated DUI causing death, which is punishable by thee to seven years in prison, and reckless homicide, which carries two to five years.
He plans to hire an attorney; a hearing on the status of those plans is set for Oct. 19.
According to police, Toms-Smith was eastbound on state Route 64, between Roberts and Dauphin roads east of Savanna, when he lost control and struck the vehicle driven by Kelly R. Behrens, 59, who died later at a Clinton, Iowa hospital.
Toms was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and having no insurance. The felony charges were filed Oct. 4.
Behrens, a Savanna native, worked at Elkay Manufacturing Co. in Lanark for 25 years, and was working at Walmart at the time of her death.