Benefit established for Fulton couple injured in buggy/car collision

MORRISON – A benefit fund was established for a rural Fulton couple hospitalized Sunday after a vehicle collided with their horse-drawn buggy at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Millard Road in rural Morrison shortly after 8 a.m.

Mary W. Weaver, 65, and her husband, Lewis E. Weaver, 74, were turning south on Millard, exiting the intersection when they were struck from behind by an eastbound vehicle driven by Miranda M. Jenkins, 34, of Clinton, Iowa, the Whiteside County sheriff said in a news release.

They were thrown from the buggy, taken to Mercy One Medical Center in Clinton and then flown to Iowa City, according to the release.

No information is being provided by the hospital on their conditions. No citations were issued as of Tuesday.

Donations to help defray medical expenses can be sent to or made at Community State Bank, 1325 17th St., Fulton, IL 61252 or the Morrison branch at 220 E. Main St., 61270. Write Weaver benefit in the memo field.