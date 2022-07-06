Business Update: Vintage is passion for Sterling’s Out of the Box

STERLING – Edward and Lynn Berge shared their love of all things vintage on Friday with the opening of their resale store, Out of the Box at Northland Mall. The store only deals in vintage items, and customers can expect to find various unique and retro items, including – furniture, art, vinyl records, antiques, and memorabilia.

“There’s something for everyone. A treasure, a unique one-of-a-kind piece,” Lynn Berge said.

The Berges share a passion for antiquing and rummage sales. The new store is a culmination of years of stockpiling inventory and chasing what they love.

“I’ve been at it my whole life. Vintage is my passion. My mom always said I was born too late,” Berge joked. “I do hair for a living, and I was throwing ideas out one day and decided to take a leap of faith on this one.”

Out of the Box will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Customers can call 815-440-9663 with questions or message the Berges on the store’s Facebook page.

