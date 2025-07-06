Illinois 40 construction work begins July 7

CHADWICK — Construction on Illinois 40 in Carroll County will begin Monday, July 7. The 7.5-mile work zone is from Marion Avenue in Chadwick to Illinois 78, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Work will consist of pavement patching and resurfacing. There will be daily lane closures during the $4.4 million project, which is expected to be completed in October.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone areas, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.