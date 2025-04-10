April 10, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Easter egg hunts set in the Sauk Valley

By Shaw Local News Network
Rhakiya Monegan, 6, of Dixon has her picture taken with the Easter Bunny Saturday, April 8, 2023 during the Dixon Park District egg hunt. Due to weather, the hunt was moved from last week to the delight of families who enjoyed a near picture perfect day.

Rhakiya Monegan, 6, of Dixon has her picture taken with the Easter Bunny at the 2023 Dixon Park District egg hunt. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — Here is a list of Easter egg hunts planned in the Sauk Valley:

Amboy

  • 2 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at Amboy City Park. Four age groups, 2-3, 4-5, 6-7 and 8-10.

Dixon

  • Saturday, April 12, outside The Facility, 1312 Washington Ave., Dixon. The fun starts at noon with the hunts beginning at 12:30 p.m. Age groups up to 10 years old.

Morrison

  • 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Kiwanis Park in the 700 block of North Genesee Street. Four ages groups, 0-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-9.

Rock Falls

  • Coloma Township Park District’s Easter egg hunt, noon registration with two age groups: 0-2, egg hunt begins at 1 p.m.; ages 3-8, egg hunt begins at 1:15 p.m. The hunt will be at the Larson Shelter inside Centennial, at 512 E. 11 St., Rock Falls.
  • Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery’s Easter egg hunt: noon Saturday, April 26, 430 Martin Road, Rock Falls.

Sterling

  • 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Westwood soccer fields, next to Building 3. For kids 8 and younger

Sublette

  • 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at the Sublette Park Pavilion.
Have a Question about this article?
AmboyDixonMorrisonRock FallsSterlingSubletteSauk ValleyEaster
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois