Easter egg hunts set in the Sauk Valley

DIXON — Here is a list of Easter egg hunts planned in the Sauk Valley:
Amboy
- 2 p.m. Saturday, April 19, at Amboy City Park. Four age groups, 2-3, 4-5, 6-7 and 8-10.
Dixon
- Saturday, April 12, outside The Facility, 1312 Washington Ave., Dixon. The fun starts at noon with the hunts beginning at 12:30 p.m. Age groups up to 10 years old.
Morrison
- 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12, Kiwanis Park in the 700 block of North Genesee Street. Four ages groups, 0-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-9.
Rock Falls
- Coloma Township Park District’s Easter egg hunt, noon registration with two age groups: 0-2, egg hunt begins at 1 p.m.; ages 3-8, egg hunt begins at 1:15 p.m. The hunt will be at the Larson Shelter inside Centennial, at 512 E. 11 St., Rock Falls.
- Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery’s Easter egg hunt: noon Saturday, April 26, 430 Martin Road, Rock Falls.
Sterling
- 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Westwood soccer fields, next to Building 3. For kids 8 and younger
Sublette
- 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, at the Sublette Park Pavilion.