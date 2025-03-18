5 Things to Do: Kiwanis Club of Dixon Pancake Day, Dixon Municipal Band’s spring concert this weekend

The Kiwanis Club of Dixon Pancake Day will be from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, March 22. The menu will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage. The breakfast will take place at Dixon High School. The Dixon Municipal Band is pleased to welcome Greg Pattillo, recognized by the New York Times as “the best in the world” at beatbox flute, as guest artist for the band’s annual spring concert. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22, in The Historic: Dixon Theatre. Gaining fame from his viral YouTube videos since 2007, Pattillo is a founding member of The Project Trio and has toured internationally, collaborating with major orchestras. He has also appeared on popular shows, including The Jay Leno Show and iCarly. He will also offer a masterclass on flute, beatboxing and jazz adlib for educators, students and interested musicians at 2 p.m. in the theater. Saxophonic Sounds will provide pre-concert entertainment starting at 6 p.m. Admission to the concert is free; however, reserving a seat through the theater is highly recommended. The Franklin Grove American Legion Post 497 will have a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, March 22, at the Post, 139 Elm St., Franklin Grove. Available for dine in or carry out. Adult tickets are $10, tickets for kids 6-12 are $5 and children 5 and younger eat free. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and milk. The Dixon American Legion will serve ham and au gratin potatoes, roll, salad, vegetable and dessert for $13 or baked or fried fish, baked potato, or French fries, roll, salad, vegetable and dessert for $18 from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 21. Available for dine in at the Post, 1120 W. First St., or for carryout. Call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal. The Wild Rose Casino and Hotel will host a concert featuring The Pork Tornadoes at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 24, in the Wild Rose Courtyard. The band will perform covers of songs by artists including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Lizzo, Morgan Wallen, NSYNC and Phil Collins. The gates to the concert open at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. Cash bars and food trucks also will be available. Tickets cost $10, or $20 at the concert. Participants can redeem their ticket stubs for $10 Free Play at Club Wild Saturday, May 24. To buy tickets, visit wildroseresorts.com or the Iowa Store Gift Shop. Wild Rose Clinton is located at 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, Iowa.

