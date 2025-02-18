Whiteside County Health Department encourages residents to take human services survey

If you live in Whiteside County, make your voice and concerns heard by completing the 2025 Whiteside County Human Services Needs Survey. The survey is available at whitesidehealth.org/iplan and will be available until Feb. 28. (Charlene Bielema)

MORRISON — The Whiteside County Health Department is beginning its Illinois Project for Local Assessment of Need.

This community health assessment, known as the IPLAN, is a mandated planning process that all local health departments in Illinois must conduct every 5 years. During this assessment, the health department surveys the community and analyzes the results, along with available data, to help identify the community’s top health priorities and develop objectives and interventions.

The IPLAN is an important tool both locally and for the state. Legislators and IDPH can also use it to help determine funding priorities.

As part of this assessment, the Whiteside County Health Department needs community involvement to help direct and guide its focus on local needs and determine local objectives and interventions.

If you live in Whiteside County, make your voice and concerns heard by completing the 2025 Whiteside County Human Services Needs Survey.

The survey is available at whitesidehealth.org/iplan and will be available until Feb. 28.

If you do not live in Whiteside County, you can still help by sharing the survey and encouraging friends or family who live in Whiteside County to complete it.