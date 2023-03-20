Sauk Valley counties at low risk for COVID-19 spread

All Sauk Valley counties are at low risk for coronavirus spread.

Lee and Ogle counties were downgraded to low risk across the week, and Whiteside and Carroll counties remain at low risk.

Whiteside County had 58 cases during the past seven days, according to the most recent information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker Monday. There were 58 cases last week.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 2.6% from 3.36% last week, and there were two new hospitalizations.

Lee County had 21 cases compared to 27 last week and is at a 6.38% positivity rate, from 5.93%, and there were four new hospitalizations.

Ogle County had 30 cases across the week compared with 37 the week before with a positivity rate of 4.58%, from 9.5%, and there were six new hospitalizations.

Carroll County reported 10 cases compared with nine cases the week before.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced the CDC is reporting nine counties in the state are at an elevated community level for COVID-19, compared to 26 the previous week. Of those, one county is at high risk for COVID-19, compared with zero the week before; and eight counties are at medium risk, compared to 26 last week.