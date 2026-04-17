Explore Dixon Waterfowl Refuge with Illinois Master Naturalists on May 17

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists will host a bird-watching hike from 8-10 a.m. on May 17 at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge. (Shaw File Photo)

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists will host a bird-watching hike from 8-10 a.m. on May 17 at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge.

The Refuge is located at 780 East Rd, Hennepin.

The 3,000-acre refuge is recognized as one of Illinois’ premier birding locations, supporting more than 730 native plant species and 270 bird species. During spring, the wetlands and prairies surrounding Hennepin and Hopper Lakes provide essential habitat and foraging areas for migrating waterfowl and songbirds.

Participants will enjoy a guided morning hike through the scenic wetlands led by Illinois Extension Master Naturalist volunteers. They will help attendees observe spring bird activity, explore the refuge’s diverse habitats, and learn about the ongoing conservation and restoration work that makes this site so ecologically significant.

This program is open to all ages and all levels of birdwatching experience — from those just beginning to seasoned enthusiasts. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring binoculars. Register online at go.illinois.edu/BirdDixon.

For questions or if you need an accommodation to participate, please contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-433-0707. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.