Resthave Care & Rehabilitation’s annual ice cream social brings community together

Kathy Vandervinne is on dessert duty at the Resthave Care & Rehabilitation annual Ice Cream Social on June 11 in Morrison. (Photo provided by Resthave Care & Rehabilitation )

Resthave Care & Rehabilitation held its annual ice cream social June 11 in Morrison, bringing together community members, residents, families and staff for an evening of fellowship, entertainment and food.

Guests were served a meal of pulled pork, hot dogs, chips and baked beans, along with homemade desserts and ice cream. Entertainment for the evening was provided by Jeff Kagay.

Despite stormy weather, the event drew a strong and enthusiastic crowd, highlighting continued community support, according to a news release.