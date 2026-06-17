OSF St. Katherine provider expanding family medicine services in Sterling

OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon has announced that nurse practitioner Caitlin Ehlers is transitioning from internal medicine to family medicine while remaining at Town Square Centre in a new suite location.

In addition to her expanded role, Ehlers will begin seeing patients at the OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health – Sterling, further increasing access to primary care in the region.

Ehlers began her nursing career with the organization in 2014 and joined OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine in March 2023 as a nurse practitioner. She brings a strong commitment to patient-centered, collaborative care and looks forward to continuing to serve both new and existing patients, according to a news release.

As a family medicine provider, Ehlers offers comprehensive care across the lifespan, including treatment for acute illnesses and injuries such as colds, flu, sinus infections and minor wounds; management of chronic conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, asthma and thyroid disorders; mental and behavioral health care for conditions such as depression and anxiety; and preventive services such as routine physicals, immunizations, women’s health exams and healthy lifestyle counseling.

Ehlers’s interest in health care began at an early age after her grandfather underwent open-heart surgery at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. That experience inspired her curiosity about medicine and a desire to care for others through compassion, science and innovation.

Ehlers will begin seeing patients at the Sterling location on June 22. She joins a growing team of providers at the OSF Saint Katharine Center for Health – Sterling, including:

Dr. Matthew Hefty and Dr. Andrew Feyh – general surgery

Dr. Nathan Mauren, podiatry

Dana Hoffman, certified nurse midwife - women’s health

Taylor Carroll, nurse practitioner – gastroenterology

Chris Herbert, nurse practitioner – orthopedics

Jennifer Hernandez, nurse practitioner – family medicine

To schedule an appointment at Town Square Centre in Dixon, call 815-285-8518. For the Sterling location, call 779-251-6100.