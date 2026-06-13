Junior Master Naturalist Camp coming to two locations in the Sauk Valley

On a nature hike, a camper examines her surroundings during a Junior Master Naturalist Camp. The camps are coming back to the area in June and July in Dixon and Fulton. (Photo provided by Illinois Extension)

Sauk Valley youths will have the opportunity to explore the outdoors and learn about the natural world this summer through Junior Master Naturalist Camp, offered by University of Illinois Extension in partnership with local nature centers.

Designed for youths ages 8 to 14, the camp will be offered at two locations, providing hands-on learning experiences focused on plants, animals, and the environment.

A camper at a Junior Master Naturalist Camp is doing a tree bark tracing. The camps are coming back to the area in June and July in Dixon and Fulton. (Photo provided by Illinois Extension)

At the Ruth Edwards Nature Center in Dixon, camp sessions will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 22 and 24 or July 20 and 22.

At the Andresen Nature Center in Fulton, camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 13 and 15.

The cost is $30 a participant and a snack will be provided each day.

Throughout the camp, participants will explore topics such as plant and animal needs, plant anatomy, and animal adaptations. Youths will learn through hands-on activities, games, art projects, and outdoor exploration designed to spark curiosity and build an appreciation for nature.

Upon completing the program, participants will receive a certificate for their Junior Master Naturalist training in plants and animals.

Advance registration is required and space may be limited. To register for camp at Ruth Edwards Nature Center, visit go.illinois.edu/JuniorMNCamp. To register for camp at Andresen Nature Center, visit go.illinois.edu/JrMNFulton or call 815-632-3611 for more information.