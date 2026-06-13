Hike the Hennepin’s next event is Sunday, June 14

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal host monthly hikes to walk short distances of the canal trail. This month’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal's “Hike the Hennepin” will be Sunday, June 14, and will travel from Lock 6 to Lock 11 (Bridge 6). (Shaw Local File Photo)

This month’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal “Hike the Hennepin” will be Sunday, June 14, and will travel from Lock 6 to Lock 11 (Bridge 6). This hike is approximately 4.6 miles and is called “Snapping Turtle.”

Hikers will meet at Lock 11, just north of Tiskilwa, at 1:30 p.m., where they will be shuttled to Lock 6 to begin.

This stretch of canal was one of former Hike Leader Ed Herrmann’s favorites and this hike is also known as the “Ed Herrmann Memorial Hike.”

Directions to Lock 11: Take Main Street south out of Princeton and continue on that road until the driver crosses the canal. The lock will then be on the driver’s left. If traveling from the south, take county road 1800 East north out of Tiskilwa for about a mile and watch for a sign on the right.

One does not need to be a member of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal to participate, and there is no fee for the hike. Come and join in the fun and bring a friend. The group asks that hikers dress appropriately for the weather.

For more information, contact the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.