State Rep. Fritts plays host to June Summer Tour events

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, is kicking off his fourth annual Summer Tour this month.

“I am excited to begin my fourth annual summer tour to speak with constituents across the 74th District,” Fritts said. “These events allow me to meet directly with constituents and have genuine conversations about their needs and priorities. Whether you need assistance with a state issue or have comments or suggestions for me, I encourage residents to come out to one of these events and speak with me directly.”

The tour begins with two Coffee & Conversation events in June:

Wednesday, June 17: 8 to 10 a.m. at Lincoln Way Cafe, 137 N. Elm St. in Franklin Grove.

8 to 10 a.m. at Lincoln Way Cafe, 137 N. Elm St. in Franklin Grove. Thursday, June 25: 8 to 10 a.m. at A’s Kitchen, 2004 First Ave. in Rock Falls.

For a full list of 2026 Summer Tour events, visit RepFritts.com/SummerTour.