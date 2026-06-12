Sauk Valley communities’ fireworks displays: here’s where and when to see them

FILE: Fireworks light up the sky over Sterling and Dixon on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Communities around the Sauk Valley are gearing up for fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day and the nation’s 250th birthday.

A youngster watches as the grand finale of the fireworks kick off Friday, June 30, 2023 from the lower dam in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Fireworks shows and their locations in the region, listed by date, include:

June 27: Mendota, Lake Mendota

July 2: Sterling/Rock Falls, RB&W District Park in Rock Falls and the Sterling riverfront

July 3: Rochelle, Chicago Skydiving Center

July 4: Clinton, Iowa, Riverview Park

July 4: Mt. Morris, Rahn Park

July 4: Amboy, Amboy Depot Museum

July 4: Byron, Byron Dragway

July 4: Prophetstown, Prophetstown State Recreation Area

July 4: Rochelle, Atwood Park

July 4: Princeton, Zearing Park

July 5: Walnut, Park and downtown

July 5: Dixon, Dixon riverfront/Rock River

All fireworks begin around dusk.

The Sterling City Council approved a $5,000 donation, which is being matched by Rock Falls, to the Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees for its fireworks extravaganza.

“We are very excited; we are looking to make this our biggest year,” Cael Sanders, president of the Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees, told the City Council at its June 1 meeting.

Last year, Sterling gave $2,500 for the fireworks. Sanders said the Jaycees typically spend from $10,000 to $15,000 for the fireworks show.

“This donation will go a long way for the celebration for the two towns,” Sanders said.