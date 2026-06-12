Sauk Valley communities’ fireworks displays: here’s where and when to see them

Communities around the Sauk Valley are gearing up for fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day and the nation’s 250th birthday.
Fireworks shows and their locations in the region, listed by date, include:
- June 27: Mendota, Lake Mendota
- July 2: Sterling/Rock Falls, RB&W District Park in Rock Falls and the Sterling riverfront
- July 3: Rochelle, Chicago Skydiving Center
- July 4: Clinton, Iowa, Riverview Park
- July 4: Mt. Morris, Rahn Park
- July 4: Amboy, Amboy Depot Museum
- July 4: Byron, Byron Dragway
- July 4: Prophetstown, Prophetstown State Recreation Area
- July 4: Rochelle, Atwood Park
- July 4: Princeton, Zearing Park
- July 5: Walnut, Park and downtown
- July 5: Dixon, Dixon riverfront/Rock River
All fireworks begin around dusk.
The Sterling City Council approved a $5,000 donation, which is being matched by Rock Falls, to the Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees for its fireworks extravaganza.
“We are very excited; we are looking to make this our biggest year,” Cael Sanders, president of the Sterling-Rock Falls Jaycees, told the City Council at its June 1 meeting.
Last year, Sterling gave $2,500 for the fireworks. Sanders said the Jaycees typically spend from $10,000 to $15,000 for the fireworks show.
“This donation will go a long way for the celebration for the two towns,” Sanders said.