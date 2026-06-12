Paint with nature with 4-H Nature Paint Box workshops for youths in Carroll, Lee, Whiteside counties

Youths ages 5–10 are invited to get creative and explore the natural world at the University of Illinois Extension 4-H Nature’s Paint Box workshop series happening this summer across Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties.

Long before commercial paints were available, artists around the world created their own colors using natural materials. By crushing minerals, boiling plants and blending items like charcoal and soil, they produced pigments used in cave paintings, textiles, and pottery.

In these hands-on workshops, participants will learn how to make their own paints from everyday natural items such as berries, leaves, flowers and soil. The program offers a fun and educational opportunity for youths to connect with nature while discovering the science and creativity behind natural pigments.

Workshops will be held at multiple locations throughout the three counties. The cost is $5 a participant and all materials will be provided.

Advance registration is required, and space is limited. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/clw or call 815-632-3611.