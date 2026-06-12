No one injured in Dixon fire: Fire department

No one was injured in a house fire that broke out Friday morning in Dixon.

Dixon City and Dixon Rural firefighters were called at 6:22 a.m. to the 600 block of Logan Avenue for a possible structure fire, according to a news release.

Fire crews encountered a small fire on the exterior, front side of the house; all of the home’s occupants were out of the house. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, according to the release.

All crews were clear of the scene shortly before 7 a.m.

Dixon City Fire Department was assisted by Dixon Rural Fire Department, Advance EMS, and the Dixon Police Department.