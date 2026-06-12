Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sauk Valley

No one injured in Dixon fire: Fire department

Generic fire truck image

Firetruck

By Charlene Bielema

No one was injured in a house fire that broke out Friday morning in Dixon.

Dixon City and Dixon Rural firefighters were called at 6:22 a.m. to the 600 block of Logan Avenue for a possible structure fire, according to a news release.

Fire crews encountered a small fire on the exterior, front side of the house; all of the home’s occupants were out of the house. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, according to the release.

All crews were clear of the scene shortly before 7 a.m.

Dixon City Fire Department was assisted by Dixon Rural Fire Department, Advance EMS, and the Dixon Police Department.

DixonDixon Fire DepartmentDixon Rural Fire DepartmentFireDixon Police DepartmentBreakingSauk Valley Front Headlines
Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.