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Sauk Valley

3 Sauk Valley-area students make Illinois Wesleyan’s spring 2026 dean’s list

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Illinois Wesleyan University’s dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2025-26 academic year consisted of 883 students from 29 states and 18 countries.

These area students qualified:

Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan, located in Bloomington, is a nationally recognized liberal arts university.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.

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