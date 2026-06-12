3 Sauk Valley-area students make Illinois Wesleyan’s spring 2026 dean’s list

Illinois Wesleyan University’s dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2025-26 academic year consisted of 883 students from 29 states and 18 countries.

These area students qualified:

Mike Ely of Rock Falls

Kiera Krepfle of Sterling

Rileigh Wren of Dixon

Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan, located in Bloomington, is a nationally recognized liberal arts university.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.