Morrison Lions to host free vision and hearing screenings June 25

A mobile unit will be offering free hearing and retinal screenings from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Morrison Chamber’s Pop-Up Market on Main Street in downtown Morrison.

A trained technician will do the screenings.

This free service is provided by Morrison Lions and the Lions of Illinois Foundation and is made possible through local fundraising and donations.

The unit travels throughout Illinois from March 1 to Oct. 31.

Quality of life for people with retinal disorders, such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, is dramatically impacted. Early detection of such disorders is critical, and people are encouraged to take advantage of this free retinal screening.

Hearing loss takes many forms and can affect anyone; a person may not even be aware they are losing their hearing. Fortunately, many with hearing loss can be helped either medically or with a hearing aid. All are encouraged to take advantage of this free hearing screening.

Participants will receive a report at the time of screening. If a problem is detected for either vision or hearing, the report will recommend seeing a doctor, and it will be entirely up to the individual to pursue further treatment.

Screening takes only a few minutes and is painless. Contact Darlene Smith at 815-772-2346 or Flora Stralow at 815-772-4874 if you have questions.