Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Sterling baseball’s Eli Penne

Sterling senior baseball player Eli Penne is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. He pitched a one-hitter in a 2-0 win over Dixon in the regional semifinals. (Alex Paschal)

Name: Eli Penne

School: Sterling

Sport: Baseball

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: He pitched a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over Dixon in the regional semifinals. Penne allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out seven. He also had two hits and scored a run at the plate.

He finished the season hitting .351 with a .508 on-base percentage. He had 34 hits, including 10 doubles with 17 RBIs, 23 runs scored and 24 walks. On the mound, he had a 3.54 earned run average in 61.1 innings pitched with 12 starts.

He finished his career fourth in innings pitched and fourth in career strikeouts at Sterling.

“Very few Sterling High School athletes have embraced being a baseball player like Eli Penne,” coach Darwin Nettleton said. “He sacrificed countless hours dedicating his time to his throwing program and his weight room routine. This season, he became an offensive monster leading the team in extra base hits.

“Eli is a great leader and performer on the baseball field and in the classroom. It was awesome to see Eli play his best baseball at the end of his high school career.”

Penne will continue his baseball career and education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

He is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week, presented by Loescher Heating and Air Conditioning. Here is a Q&A with Penne.

How did you first get into baseball? What has helped keep you in it?

Penne: I started playing tee ball when I was a little kid which turned into long weekends of travel baseball and now high school baseball. All of the support from the community and my teammates has kept me in it.

Have you learned anything from baseball?

Penne: Baseball has taught me how to accept failure and overcome it which will lead to success.

Was there anything you worked on coming into the season or feel you have improved on?

Penne: Coming into the season velocity was up on my fastball and my slider had better movement and velocity. I also started throwing a new changeup.

Sterling’s Eli Penne fires a pitch against Dixon Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at the Class 3A Sterling baseball regional. (Alex T. Paschal)

Any highlights for you that jump out, as well as the team from this year?

Penne: When looking back on the year I immediately think of our rivalry games, Dixon and Rock Falls. I pitched six innings against Rock Falls and had 14 strikeouts, and against Dixon I pitched a complete-game shutout. Our best team wins were probably our conference sweep against Geneseo.

What stood out about this year’s team?

Penne: This year we had a group of guys that never gave up. Halfway through our season we were 5-11, but we stayed together and finished May with an 8-4 record.

Favorite baseball memory?

Penne: My favorite baseball memory will always be hanging out with my teammates, whether it was going out to eat, bus rides, or playing games before or after practice.

Sterling’s Eli Penne comes in to score the first run against Belvidere North Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Class 3A Sterling baseball regional final. (Alex T. Paschal)

Any fun facts about yourself?

Penne: I love to go fishing and I have two dogs, Mina and Nelly.

Do you have a favorite athlete, sports team or anyone else that inspires you?

Penne: I love watching Josh Allen play football and what he does off the field inspires me as well.

Any other sports, hobbies or activities you are involved in?

Penne: Golf, fishing, baseball lessons, and weight lifting.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Penne: My favorite quote is, “Rest at the end, not in the middle,” which was said by Kobe Bryant.

Favorite restaurant or meal?

Penne: My favorite meal is Shawarma

Favorite place you have visited?

Penne: My favorite place I have visited is Omaha for the College Baseball World Series.

Sterling’s Eli Penne fires a pitch against Newman Thursday, March 26, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Penne: “Top Gun Maverick”

Favorite music artist or genre?

Penne: Morgan Wallen, Country

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Penne: My favorite subject is science but my favorite teacher is Tyler Gaumer.

What are your plans for after high school?

Penne: I plan to attend University of Wisconsin-Platteville to continue playing baseball and study Biology with an emphasis on Ecology.