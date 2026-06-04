Northern Illinois University announces spring dean’s list

Northern Illinois University announces the students who have made its spring 2026 dean’s list.

Amboy

Jairon Hochstatter, Biological Sciences - B.S., Amboy High School

Grace Royer, Health Sciences-General, Amboy High School

Dixon

Camden Bell, Applied Manufacturing Technology, Dixon High School

Lilliana Campbell, Psychology - B.S., Newman Central Catholic HS

James Curl, Finance - B.S., Amboy High School

Alexsia Funderberg, Human Resource Management, Sterling High School

Ian Gordon, History - B.A., Dixon High School

Alicia Hoyle, Child Development, Dixon High School

Meghan Huffman, Accountancy, Dixon High School

Hanna Lengquist, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Dixon High School

Seth Luczynski, Applied Mgmt-InsTech, Lincoln-Way North High School

Maya Moss, Early Childhood Education, Penn Foster Career School

Kaden Mulligan, Finance - B.S., Dixon High School

Alexa Reynolds, Psychology - B.A., Rock Falls Township HS

Kennedy Teller, Health Sciences-General, Dixon High School

Samuel Walker, Pre-Appl Manf Technology, Dixon High School

Fulton

Lindsey Carlson, Psychology - B.A., Fulton High School

Mendota

Madison Younglove, Sport Management - B.S., Mendota Township High School

Rock Falls

Paetyn Adams, Nursing, Rock Falls Township HS

Ariel Hernandez, Health Sciences-General, Rock Falls Township HS

Vanessa Hernandez, Psychology - B.A., Rock Falls Township HS

Shae McNeill, General Emphasis, Newman Central Catholic HS

Lawrence Miller, Sport Management - B.S., Rock Falls Township HS

Taylor Reyna, Finance - B.S., Rock Falls Township HS

Lilyana Spotts, Health Sciences-General, Rock Falls Township HS

Sterling

Kathy Constantino, General Emphasis

BriAnna Hagenson, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Somonauk Baptist School

Adriana Jenkins, Family Social Services, Sterling High School

Kylie Lenninger, English - B.A., Sterling High School

Keira Ramirez, Criminology BA, Sterling High School

Keira Ramirez, Psychology - B.A., Sterling High School

Lukas Schrader, ELED-Bilingual/ESL, Rock Falls Township HS

Maria Sierra, POLS-Public Law-B.A., Sterling High School

Kalina Sommer, Criminology BA, Rock Falls Township HS

Haley Teske, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Sterling High School

Sublette

Chanlor Pohl, Pre-Appl Manf Technology, Amboy High School

To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.