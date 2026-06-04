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Northern Illinois University announces spring dean’s list

Several area students earn honors

NIU Huskies logo

NIU logo

By Shaw Local News Network

Northern Illinois University announces the students who have made its spring 2026 dean’s list.

Amboy

  • Jairon Hochstatter, Biological Sciences - B.S., Amboy High School
  • Grace Royer, Health Sciences-General, Amboy High School

Dixon

  • Camden Bell, Applied Manufacturing Technology, Dixon High School
  • Lilliana Campbell, Psychology - B.S., Newman Central Catholic HS
  • James Curl, Finance - B.S., Amboy High School
  • Alexsia Funderberg, Human Resource Management, Sterling High School
  • Ian Gordon, History - B.A., Dixon High School
  • Alicia Hoyle, Child Development, Dixon High School
  • Meghan Huffman, Accountancy, Dixon High School
  • Hanna Lengquist, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Dixon High School
  • Seth Luczynski, Applied Mgmt-InsTech, Lincoln-Way North High School
  • Maya Moss, Early Childhood Education, Penn Foster Career School
  • Kaden Mulligan, Finance - B.S., Dixon High School
  • Alexa Reynolds, Psychology - B.A., Rock Falls Township HS
  • Kennedy Teller, Health Sciences-General, Dixon High School
  • Samuel Walker, Pre-Appl Manf Technology, Dixon High School

Fulton

  • Lindsey Carlson, Psychology - B.A., Fulton High School

Mendota

  • Madison Younglove, Sport Management - B.S., Mendota Township High School

Rock Falls

  • Paetyn Adams, Nursing, Rock Falls Township HS
  • Ariel Hernandez, Health Sciences-General, Rock Falls Township HS
  • Vanessa Hernandez, Psychology - B.A., Rock Falls Township HS
  • Shae McNeill, General Emphasis, Newman Central Catholic HS
  • Lawrence Miller, Sport Management - B.S., Rock Falls Township HS
  • Taylor Reyna, Finance - B.S., Rock Falls Township HS
  • Lilyana Spotts, Health Sciences-General, Rock Falls Township HS

Sterling

  • Kathy Constantino, General Emphasis
  • BriAnna Hagenson, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Somonauk Baptist School
  • Adriana Jenkins, Family Social Services, Sterling High School
  • Kylie Lenninger, English - B.A., Sterling High School
  • Keira Ramirez, Criminology BA, Sterling High School
  • Keira Ramirez, Psychology - B.A., Sterling High School
  • Lukas Schrader, ELED-Bilingual/ESL, Rock Falls Township HS
  • Maria Sierra, POLS-Public Law-B.A., Sterling High School
  • Kalina Sommer, Criminology BA, Rock Falls Township HS
  • Haley Teske, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Sterling High School

Sublette

  • Chanlor Pohl, Pre-Appl Manf Technology, Amboy High School

To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

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