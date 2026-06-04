Northern Illinois University announces spring dean’s list

Northern Illinois University announces the students who have made its spring 2026 dean’s list.
Amboy
- Jairon Hochstatter, Biological Sciences - B.S., Amboy High School
- Grace Royer, Health Sciences-General, Amboy High School
Dixon
- Camden Bell, Applied Manufacturing Technology, Dixon High School
- Lilliana Campbell, Psychology - B.S., Newman Central Catholic HS
- James Curl, Finance - B.S., Amboy High School
- Alexsia Funderberg, Human Resource Management, Sterling High School
- Ian Gordon, History - B.A., Dixon High School
- Alicia Hoyle, Child Development, Dixon High School
- Meghan Huffman, Accountancy, Dixon High School
- Hanna Lengquist, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Dixon High School
- Seth Luczynski, Applied Mgmt-InsTech, Lincoln-Way North High School
- Maya Moss, Early Childhood Education, Penn Foster Career School
- Kaden Mulligan, Finance - B.S., Dixon High School
- Alexa Reynolds, Psychology - B.A., Rock Falls Township HS
- Kennedy Teller, Health Sciences-General, Dixon High School
- Samuel Walker, Pre-Appl Manf Technology, Dixon High School
Fulton
- Lindsey Carlson, Psychology - B.A., Fulton High School
Mendota
- Madison Younglove, Sport Management - B.S., Mendota Township High School
Rock Falls
- Paetyn Adams, Nursing, Rock Falls Township HS
- Ariel Hernandez, Health Sciences-General, Rock Falls Township HS
- Vanessa Hernandez, Psychology - B.A., Rock Falls Township HS
- Shae McNeill, General Emphasis, Newman Central Catholic HS
- Lawrence Miller, Sport Management - B.S., Rock Falls Township HS
- Taylor Reyna, Finance - B.S., Rock Falls Township HS
- Lilyana Spotts, Health Sciences-General, Rock Falls Township HS
Sterling
- Kathy Constantino, General Emphasis
- BriAnna Hagenson, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Somonauk Baptist School
- Adriana Jenkins, Family Social Services, Sterling High School
- Kylie Lenninger, English - B.A., Sterling High School
- Keira Ramirez, Criminology BA, Sterling High School
- Keira Ramirez, Psychology - B.A., Sterling High School
- Lukas Schrader, ELED-Bilingual/ESL, Rock Falls Township HS
- Maria Sierra, POLS-Public Law-B.A., Sterling High School
- Kalina Sommer, Criminology BA, Rock Falls Township HS
- Haley Teske, SPED-LBSI with PEL, Sterling High School
Sublette
- Chanlor Pohl, Pre-Appl Manf Technology, Amboy High School
To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.