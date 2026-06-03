Sublette clean-up day is June 13

Sublette’s village clean-up day will be Saturday, June 13, village board member Julie Kessel told the village board at its May 11 meeting.

“We’re also looking for volunteers to help out with the cleanup,” Kessel said.

The event will begin at 7 a.m., and residents should have all items or brush for disposal at the curb by then.

Items that will be included in the cleanup are all large appliances (stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, etc.) and furniture. Mattresses and box springs need to be completely wrapped in plastic to be picked up.

No electronics, including TVs, monitors, computers, printers, keyboards, fax machines, VCR players, cable boxes, DVD players or satellite receivers will be accepted during the cleanup.

In addition, the following items will not be picked up: tires; vehicle batteries; hazardous waste (oils, chemicals, paint); building and remodeling materials; dirt; rocks; concrete; bricks and blacktop.

The village will also be picking up brush for the burn pile, excluding grass clippings and leaves.