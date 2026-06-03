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All-Western Big 6 Conference baseball, softball, girls soccer teams announced

Sterling’s Mya Lira fires to first after fielding a ball against Quincy Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Sterling’s Mya Lira fires to first after fielding a ball against Quincy Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Drake Lansman

The Western Big 6 Conference recently released all-conference teams for baseball, softball and girls soccer. Sterling had multiple players selected in each sport.

For baseball, Sterling senior catcher Wyatt Cassens and junior infielder Cale Nettleton were second-team all-conference selections. Senior infielder Adrian Monarrez and senior Eli Penne (utility) were honorable mentions. Sterling finished 12-18 overall and 3-11 in conference, taking eighth.

Sterling’s Cale Nettleton comes in to make a play against Belvidere North Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Class 3A Sterling baseball regional final.

Sterling’s Cale Nettleton comes in to make a play against Belvidere North Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Class 3A Sterling baseball regional final. (Alex T. Paschal)

Sterling senior infielder Mya Lira and senior outfielder Lily Cantu were named second-team all-conference softball players. Senior pitcher Lily Martinez, junior outfielder Layla Wright and junior catcher Rosie Cantu were honorable mentions. Sterling finished 17-16 overall and 7-7 in conference, taking fourth.

Senior soccer forward Delia Block was named second-team all-conference. Sophomore forward Sofia Georgieva and sophomore keeper Caylee White were honorable mentions.

Sterling’s Delia Block boots the ball against Mendota this past season.

Sterling’s Delia Block boots the ball against Mendota this past season. (Alex T. Paschal)

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Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.