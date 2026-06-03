All-Western Big 6 Conference baseball, softball, girls soccer teams announced

The Western Big 6 Conference recently released all-conference teams for baseball, softball and girls soccer. Sterling had multiple players selected in each sport.
For baseball, Sterling senior catcher Wyatt Cassens and junior infielder Cale Nettleton were second-team all-conference selections. Senior infielder Adrian Monarrez and senior Eli Penne (utility) were honorable mentions. Sterling finished 12-18 overall and 3-11 in conference, taking eighth.
Sterling senior infielder Mya Lira and senior outfielder Lily Cantu were named second-team all-conference softball players. Senior pitcher Lily Martinez, junior outfielder Layla Wright and junior catcher Rosie Cantu were honorable mentions. Sterling finished 17-16 overall and 7-7 in conference, taking fourth.
Senior soccer forward Delia Block was named second-team all-conference. Sophomore forward Sofia Georgieva and sophomore keeper Caylee White were honorable mentions.