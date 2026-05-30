Fulton softball team sets new standard after falling to Dakota in the Sweet 16

Futlon’s Wrenn Coffey drives in the first run against Dakota on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the Eastland Class 1A softball sectional final. (Alex T. Paschal)

This year’s Fulton softball team went farther than any one before it.

Back-to-back regional titles for the first time. Reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time. A third NUIC West title in four years. A strong group of four seniors complemented by additional talent that will return.

The Steamers have set a new standard despite falling 8-2 to Dakota in Friday’s Class 1A Eastland Sectional final.

“It’s been incredible to make history,” Fulton senior Jessa Read said. “To make it to the sectional championship, no other team has done that. And that’s incredible.”

Futlon’s Jessa Read pitches against Dakota on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the Eastland Class 1A softball sectional final. (Alex T. Paschal)

Just one of two four-seeds among the final 16 teams in 1A, the Steamers (21-11) were facing a Dakota team that finished fourth at state last year led by returning all-state pitcher AJ Howarth.

Howarth pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits without a walk and striking out three. She also had two RBIs. Fulton took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when a Wrenn Coffey sacrifice scored Belle Curley, but the Indians (28-4) responded with a three-run home run by Brynlee Sickles in the second inning.

“As a pitcher, it definitely helps you get some momentum back on your side,” Howarth said of the home run. “I can go back out in the circle knowing that my team’s ahead, and I don’t have to stress as much knowing we’re chasing runs.”

Fulton senior Brooklyn Vogel made it a 4-2 game with an RBI single in the third inning. But Howarth settled in after that, holding Fulton to just one hit in the final four innings.

Dakota pulled away with a big four-run fifth inning.

Despite the loss, Fulton was proud of its run. The Steamers started the season 1-6. They went on to win seven straight entering Friday’s finale.

“If you told us at the beginning of the year that we would have made it this far, I would have honestly probably laughed,” senior Belle Curley said. “But we really grew as a team this year. We got a lot closer and made history, so I’m just very proud of us.”

Futlon’s Belle Curley comes in to score against Dakota on Friday, May 29, 2026, at the Eastland Class 1A softball sectional final. (Alex T. Paschal)

She gave credit to Dakota after the Indians out-hit the Steamers 9-7. Fulton was able to make contact, but it was mostly soft contact on the ground or line drives to the defense.

“They deserve that win. They hit better than us. They did a lot of things better than us, and we just have to give them that. And hopefully they come back stronger next year,” Curley said of the returning Steamers.

Fulton seniors Haley Smither, Curley, Read and Vogel played travel ball together and became close friends over the years. Curley said it has been amazing to make it this far in their final year together.

“I hope we were good examples to the underclassmen and showed them that they have to work in the offseason,” she said. “Really improve and they just need to stay best friends, and it will work out.”

“The four seniors have put in so much work,” Read said, “and it’s just so nice to see it all pay off and get to do it all together.”

Fulton coach Derek Germann was proud of how his team battled to come this far.

He said the seniors have set the bar moving forward.

Curley will continue her softball career at Coe College and Vogel will play at Sauk Valley College. Read will continue her track career at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Smither will continue her track and volleyball career at Monmouth College.

“That’s kudos to their expectations on what they wanted. That’s kudos to the support from their parents,” Gerrmann said. “Those are going to be really successful young ladies because they see the big picture from hitting lessons, pitching lessons, weight room attendance, open gyms, early mornings.”