Crawford named new private banker at Sauk Valley Bank in Dixon

Sauk Valley Bank is welcoming Ashley Crawford as its new private banker.

Crawford brings a strong background in relationship-driven banking and client service, with experience supporting individuals, business owners, and high-net-worth clients, according to a news release.

In her role as a private banker, she provides personalized financial guidance and delivers a high level of service tailored to each client’s unique needs.

Crawford is passionate about building long-term relationships while helping clients grow, manage and protect their financial well-being. She began her career with Sauk Valley Bank as a teller while continuing her education, later advancing into a personal banker role.

Throughout college, Crawford remained involved by working during the summers and school breaks, gaining valuable hands-on experience. These roles helped her develop strong communication skills and an ability to build meaningful client relationships, leading her to continue her career with Sauk Valley Bank.

Crawford earned her bachelor of science degree in communicative disorders from Northern Illinois University, further strengthening her ability to connect with and support clients.

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Ashley Crawford to private banker in our Dixon market. Our Private Banking service provides a single point of contact for clients, delivering comprehensive, personalized financial solutions” said Pam Fluck, vice president of Private Banking at Sauk Valley Bank.

Crawford will focus on building and managing relationships with individuals while delivering tailored financial strategies aligned with long-term goals. This promotion reflects Sauk Valley Bank’s ongoing commitment to serving the Dixon market with trusted support and a personalized, high-touch banking experience, according to the release.

Born and raised in Dixon, Crawford has a deep connection to her community. Inspired by her family’s strong involvement as local business owners, she is committed to making a positive impact and supporting the people and businesses in the area.

Headquartered in Sterling, Sauk Valley Bank is a locally owned, community financial institution that offers solutions that fit various customer financial needs, including personal, commercial and agricultural.

Sauk Valley Bank serves communities throughout Illinois, including Sterling, Rock Falls, Dixon, Harvard, Janesville, Wisconsin, and Walworth, Wisconsin. Sauk Valley Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.