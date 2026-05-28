Excited to prove they belong, Newman Comets beat Belvidere 8-0 in Class 3A baseball debut

The Newman baseball team has embraced being pushed up to Class 3A for the first time.

Following a run of two state trophies in 2A and another in 1A, the Comets are eager to show they can continue to compete no matter the class.

Their 3A debut is off to a solid start after an 8-0 win over regional host Belvidere in Wednesday’s semifinal matchup. The Comets (27-2) advance to face Thursday’s winner of Boylan and Freeport in Saturday’s regional final at 11 a.m.

Facing an eighth-seeded Belvidere team with a listed enrollment of 1,113 according to IHSA.org, the top-seeded Comets looked sharp. Newman’s enrollment is listed at 183.

Michael Morse and Liam Nicklaus pitched the combined shutout, and Garet Wolfe had four RBIs in the win.

Wolfe finished 3 for 4 with two doubles.

“We want to show what we can do, and just keep it rolling,” he said. “Get momentum and just keep it rolling.”

Belvidere (9-27) starter Wilson Coryell kept the Bucs in striking distance through three innings after Jameson Hanlon and Nicklaus had first-inning RBIs.

Then, like they have done throughout the season, the Comets used a big rally to take control.

Following Drake Cole’s two-out walk, Garret Matznick and Ashton Miner reached base before Wolfe cleared the bases with a double to make it 5-0. Newman would score five times in the frame and Wolfe knocked in another run in the sixth inning.

“It’s got to start with one guy, one guy’s got to get on,” Wolfe said. “Then just keep the lineup moving. When our lineup gets moving, it gets hot.”

Morse had an efficient start on the mound, pitching 4⅓ innings with seven strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed on just 58 pitches.

“I was expecting to be pretty efficient, but not that efficient. So I was happy about that,” Morse said. “And then obviously my defense making those plays too. I thought we played pretty well defensively.”

Morse said having an offense capable of a big inning at any time helps give him confidence as a pitcher.

Newman did not make an error and Nicklaus got the final eight outs, allowing just two hits.

The Comets scored five runs against Belvidere reliever Lucas Sternquist. Newman had nine hits, four walks and just three strikeouts against Bucs pitchers.

“I thought their first pitcher threw really well,” Newman coach Kenny Koerner said. “He threw the ball as good as we’ve seen at times this year.

“I thought we did a good job scratching a run or two across early to kind of get the nerves off, and then Mike was really efficient in the zone today.”

Matznick singled, stole a base and eventually scored the first run.

Koerner said the team has handled its move up a class well.

“I think we’ve embraced it since day one,” he said. “These kids are really excited to play Saturday and get a chance to go out and show everybody what we can do.”

“We’re going to show them why we’re here,” Wolfe said.