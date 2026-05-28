COLUMN: Reagan Run 5K represents a transition for Dixon grad

For many runners in Dixon, the Reagan Run represents a transition filled with friendly competition and personal growth.

For athletes like me who spent years competing in high school cross country and track, running means intense workouts, race preparation, personal records, and constantly chasing improvement. Every mile was tied to competition for myself and my team. Practices were demanding, races were stressful, and every second mattered.

Events like the Reagan Run remind graduating athletes that running does not have to end when competitive seasons do. Instead, it changes.

The pressure of varsity races slowly becomes the enjoyment of running alongside friends, family, and community members. The sport that once revolved around medals and times becomes something more meaningful – a way to stay connected, healthy, and involved.

There is something special about seeing former high school runners return years later to jog the same streets they once trained on. The Reagan Run 5K shows younger athletes that running can become a lifelong passion instead of just a high school sport. It creates a bridge between competitive racing and community 5Ks, where the focus shifts from beating opponents to simply appreciating the experience and the people around you.

As a graduating runner, that transition feels emotional. For so long, running has been defined by school colors, team goals, and competition. Although I am only one week out from crossing my final finish line as a Duchess, I already have felt a mental switch in the running world. I am excited to put my shoes on with the mindset of feeling good and not pushing myself when I physically cannot.

One of the most meaningful parts of this transition is realizing how many relationships were built through the sport itself. Some of my favorite high school memories were never the medals or accomplishments, but the moments in between. The long bus rides home after meets, laughing through difficult practices, team dinners before races, and encouraging each other through hard workouts became just as important as the races themselves.

Running gave me friendships and memories that I know will last far beyond high school. Even as the competitive chapter comes to an end, those connections remain, and that is what makes leaving the sport so bittersweet.

The Reagan Run and other local 5K races remind me that running can still bring people together even after the finish lines of high school athletics are crossed. It becomes less about proving yourself and more about remembering where you came from and who you shared those miles with.

Meeting my best friends through the sport makes me look forward to the endless possibilities the future holds. I cannot wait to run the Reagan Run 5K on July 4 with those same friends! I hope to see you there!

• Dani Lovett is a recent Dixon High School graduate and winner of a RR5K scholarship.