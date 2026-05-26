Beyond Trim: A cleaner, lighter quiche

Quiche might not be something you eat every day and with good reason.

A typical quiche recipe includes eggs, heavy cream, lots of cheese and maybe bacon or ham plus a crust made with white flour and butter, lard, or shortening. One serving can have upwards of 400 calories and unhealthy amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol.

I recently tried a lightened-up version of quiche that is dramatically lower in saturated fat and calories, higher in protein, and it’s so easy to throw together you might decide to make it on a weekly basis.

Instead of a pie crust this quiche uses tortilla wraps as the base. Most tortillas are made without any added fat so they are low-calorie. My favorite “carbohydrate wise” wraps are just 60 calories each. For added nutrition and fiber you can use a whole wheat version.

Because eggs are a significant source of saturated fat and cholesterol the American Heart Association recommends eating only two eggs per week, but the fat and cholesterol are contained in the yolk. In this recipe we discard a couple of yolks and retain the egg whites, which are primarily protein and very low in calories. Saturated fat and cholesterol are further reduced by substituting non-fat Greek yogurt for heavy cream.

I used a small amount of feta cheese crumbles for flavor and bulked up the nutrition and fiber with spinach, bell pepper, and onions.

Cleaner Quiche Recipe

Cooking spray

3 whole wheat tortilla wraps (or one large burrito size tortilla)

4 large eggs (discard 2 yolks)

½ cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 cup chopped fresh spinach

½ cup diced red pepper

2 green onions, sliced thin

Salt and pepper to taste

Spray bottom and sides of a pie plate. Press tortilla(s) into the dish, overlapping them and pleating them to cover the bottom and sides of the dish. Tuck in overhang if needed. Break two eggs directly into the dish over the tortillas. Break and separate the remaining two eggs. Add the egg whites to the dish and discard the yolks. Add yogurt and whisk with a fork to blend until mixture is smooth. Add spinach, bell pepper, onion, and cheese. Lightly fold the vegetables and cheese into the egg mixture until they are coated and pat the mixture down into an even layer. Bake for 25-30 minutes until set. Enjoy warm or refrigerate for 2-3 days. I like to warm it slightly in the microwave if it’s been refrigerated.

This entire quiche has under 600 calories; less than a third of the calories in a normal quiche recipe.

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.