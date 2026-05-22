Sterling launches dementia-friendly initiative

Members of the Dementia Friendly Sterling Action Team include Mary Toth with Millie of the Sterling Police Department (from left); Beth Sterk, CGH Health Foundation; Dallas Knack, Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce; Scott Schumard, city of Sterling; Jennifer Snow, National Institute on Aging - Alzheimer's Association; Bob and Jan W.; Teri Shaw, Whiteside County Senior Center; and Sami Wiggins, Castor Home Health Solutions. (Photo provided by the Dementia Friendly Sterling Action Team)

An action team has been formed to lead the Dementia Friendly Community Initiative in Sterling.

“The goal is to create a more informed and inclusive community for individuals living with dementia,” said Beth Sterk, CGH Dementia Navigator. “We want them to feel safe, understood, and supported as they navigate daily life within the community.”

The Dementia Friendly Sterling Action Team was initiated by Sterk of the CGH Health Foundation, along with Dementia Champions Teri Shaw of the Whiteside County Senior Center and Sami Wiggins of Castor Home Health Solutions.

The action team includes representatives from local government, law enforcement, the senior center, University of Illinois Extension, the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, the National Institute on Aging - Alzheimer’s Association, healthcare representatives and individuals living with dementia and their care partners.

DFSAT is also working closely with Susan Frick of Rush University and the Illinois Cognitive Resource Network to help build Sterling into a community where individuals living with dementia can thrive.

Additional updates will be shared in the coming months, along with opportunities for community members to get involved.