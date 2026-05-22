‘Click It or Ticket:’ IDOT urges drivers to buckle up during Memorial Day travel

“Click It or Ticket” leverages enforcement and education to save lives.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 other law enforcement agencies throughout the state are teaming up to remind the public to buckle up and drive sober over the Memorial Day weekend.

The effort coincides with the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign running through May 26. ​

“Wearing a seat belt should be second nature for every driver and every passenger,” IDOT’s Bureau Chief of Safety Programs and Engineering Stephane Seck-Birhame said in a news release. “If you choose to not buckle up, the result could be a ticket, or worse, you lose your life in a crash.” ​

According to IDOT data, 252 people not properly restrained were killed in crashes in 2024.

While Illinois has achieved a seat belt usage rate of 93%, according to the release, the remaining 7% continue to put themselves at unnecessary risk.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign comes in advance of the “100 deadliest days of summer,” which historically marks an increase in fatalities between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to IDOT.

The increase in traffic and behaviors associated with crashes that come during summer holiday weekends almost always correlate with an increase in fatalities.

According to the release, last year’s Memorial Day weekend from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 23, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 26, saw 10 crashes resulting in 11 deaths in Illinois. ​

“Seat belts save lives. Anyone who says differently has not seen the thousands of crashes that ISP troopers see every year,” ISP Division of Patrol Colonel Chris Owen said. “No matter where you are in the vehicle or how short the distance, buckle up every time.”

The effort is administered by IDOT with federal funds and coincides with the comprehensive multimedia campaign “It’s Not a Game.”

For more information on the “Click It or Ticket” Memorial Day campaign, visit www.buckleupillinois.org.