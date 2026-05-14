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Sauk Valley

Sterling’s Movie in the Park drives back June 5 with Disney Pixar’s ‘Cars’

City Hall thanks many sponsors of the event

Grandon Civic Center in Sterling (Michael Krabbenhoeft/mkrabbenhoeft@saukvalley.com)

By Shaw Local News Network

Movie in the Park will feature Disney Pixar’s ”Cars” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Grandon Civic Center in Sterling.

The Kiwanis Club of Sterling will be selling hot dogs, chips, water and cookies for $1.

Sponsors for the event are CGH Medical Center, Walmart, Wahl Clipper Corporation USA, Menk, Sterling Federal Bank, Sauk Valley Bank, Sheet Metal Workers Local 219, Hooties Designs, 1st Gateway Credit Union, Central Bank, Bard Optical, Angelo’s Pizzeria II, McCormick’s Nursery & Landscaping and Sterling Moose Lodge 726.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois