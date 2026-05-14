Sterling’s Movie in the Park drives back June 5 with Disney Pixar’s ‘Cars’

Movie in the Park will feature Disney Pixar’s ”Cars” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Grandon Civic Center in Sterling.

The Kiwanis Club of Sterling will be selling hot dogs, chips, water and cookies for $1.

Sponsors for the event are CGH Medical Center, Walmart, Wahl Clipper Corporation USA, Menk, Sterling Federal Bank, Sauk Valley Bank, Sheet Metal Workers Local 219, Hooties Designs, 1st Gateway Credit Union, Central Bank, Bard Optical, Angelo’s Pizzeria II, McCormick’s Nursery & Landscaping and Sterling Moose Lodge 726.